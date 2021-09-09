BEAUTY

The Lip Colors We’re Loving This Fall

From classic red shades to high-impact glosses, sheer tinted balms and long-lasting liquids.

a woman wearing red lipstick with her eyes closed

There’s no such thing as the “right” lip color. Whatever product you use to highlight your smile is a highly personal choice that comes down to how it looks as much as how it feels. But whatever you prefer—whether it’s a vinyl-effect gloss, a light swipe of tinted balm, or a matte pencil—you’ll want something that delivers in terms of hydration, pigment and staying power. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the absolute best products of the season, in every category. From classic red shades (including an innovative vegan option) to a new-and-improved version of an early 2000s gloss and a universally flattering luminizer, these are the shades we’re loving right now.

The Best Lip Pencils

Kevyn AucoinThe Flesh Tone Lip Pencil
$25

This longwear formula will prevent even the creamiest lipsticks from budging—and it comes in a wide range of colors to suit many skin tones.

NARSVelvet Matte Lip Pencil
$26

This velvety, richly pigmented, easy-to-apply product is a classic for a reason.

SisleyPhyto-Lip Perfect Lipliner
$50

Precise, long-lasting and hydrating—this formula delivers everything you want in a liner.

The Best Lip Plumping Products

StilaPlumping Lip Glaze
$24

The early 2000s classic is back with a gently plumping formula that hydrates as it amps up the volume.

e.l.f. CosmeticsLip Plumping Gloss
$6

This neutral gloss contains vitamin E and coconut oil and can be worn on its own or layered over a tint.

The Best Classic Red Lipsticks

ByredoLipstick
$42

This comfortable, pigmented lipstick delivers a timeless hue that lasts all day.

KosasWeightless Lipstick
$28

This lightweight shade contains sweet orange oil for a mood-boosting scent.

HourglassConfession Lipstick Red 0
$46

Unlike most red pigments on the market, this sleek tube is entirely vegan.

The Best Lip Glosses

PYT BeautyDew Me Lip Gloss
$14

This non-sticky gloss is the most lightweight of the bunch, making it perfect for on-the-go application.

KosasWet Lip Oil Gloss
$22

This pigmented gloss contains evening primrose oil, avocado oil, hyaluronic acid and peptides to hydrate and protect.

M2U NYCHolographic Lip Gloss
$7

Try this shimmery, multidimensional gloss on its own or over your favorite pink.

The Best Tinted Lip Balms

e.l.f. CosmeticsBite-size Lip Balm
$4

A sheer hint of color and moisture in an adorably tiny package.

SaieLiquid Lip Balm
$16

This nourishing, rose-tinted balm flatters all skin tones.

Dr. PAWPAWTinted Ultimate Red Balm 10ml
$4.99

Don’t let its hippie-ish packaging fool you—this cult favorite balm delivers a surprisingly sophisticated wash of glossy red.

Róen BeautyElixir Tinted Lip Oil Balm
$32

Packed with plant-based oils, this tinted oil balm has a uniquely hydrating texture with a subtle tint.

The Best Neutral Shades

FENTY BEAUTYGloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer - Fenty Glow
$20

The mica flakes in this universally flattering gloss give the whole face a lit-from-within glow.

Frankies BikinisGlow Tint
$28
$22.40

Keep this argan oil-infused tint in your purse for a midday swipe of color (on lips or cheeks).

INIKA OrganicCertified Organic Vegan Lipstick (Cherry Blossom)
$29

A peachy hue with a touch of shimmer will uplift your everyday makeup look.

RMS BeautyWild With Desire Lipstick
$28

This all-natural, chocolatey shade contains shea butter, meadowfoam seed oil and rice bran wax for all-day hydration.

The Best Long-Wear Lipsticks

Yves Saint LaurentVinyl Cream Liquid Lipstick
$37

This creamy liquid formula has the look of a gloss and the staying power of a stain.

DELILAHColour Intense Liquid Lipstick
$24

Infused with natural mineral clay and a hint of berry and vanilla scent, this lightweight formula stays for hours without drying you out.

Persona CosmeticsMatte Liquid Lipstick
$16
$12.80

This bright liquid tone dries to a matte finish that lasts all day.

LancômeL’Absolu Lacquer Lipstick
$32

This buildable liquid formula promises up to six hours of high-shine color.

The Best Statement Colors

Natasha MoorNatasha Moor Silk Suede Lipstick Empire
$25

Thanks to its built-in mirror, this cheerful pink lipstick is the perfect on-the-go pick me up.

AXIOLOGYAttitude Lipstick
$29

This vibrant berry shade is clean, vegan and cruelty free.

Marie Hunter BeautyLuxury Matte Lipstick
$24
$15

A matte brown shade is the best way to finish off a ’90s-inspired look.

MARC JACOBS BEAUTYLe Marc Lip Crème Lipstick
$23

This deep purple hue combines a high concentration of pigment with a creamy texture—meaning you get both all-day color and moisture.