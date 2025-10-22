The Beauty and Wellness Lover’s Guide to London

London is the kind of place where people gather for business, pleasure, exploration of the city’s incredible parks and outdoor spaces, and immersing themselves in the cultural richness of this historic region. But don’t forget about the beauty and wellness scene in The Big Smoke, which reflects the elevated spirit one can find on any of London’s bustling streets. Over the past few years, LDN has become a destination for the beauty world—the city is an elegant mosaic of world-class spas, holistic sanctuaries, and quiet corners of restoration designed to soothe, recalibrate, and beautify you from head to toe. Below, you’ll find a collection of the wellness spots we couldn’t get enough of, still dream about, and are thrilled to share with you. Our insider favorites include destinations within the city and just beyond it, chosen for their exceptional ability to deliver deep, restorative luxury that you deserve to experience.

The Emory in Belgravia has a Hammam spa unlike any other, where you will blissfully lose track of time and place within minutes of stepping into the subterranean space. Every detail there is meticulously curated, and it’s a mesmerizing experience from the moment you arrive. Opt for the Wet Room experience, which features white onyx beds to soothe the nervous system, followed by purifying steam baths, and signature treatments like the Four-Hand Scalp and Body lymphatic massage paired with exfoliation and healing oils.

Courtesy of The Emory London

The bamboo charcoal facial launches your skin to perfection, naturally purging deep impurities while softening, brightening, and restoring balance. It’s all so immersive, you forget you’re in the middle of the bustling city.

Courtesy of The Emory London

London beauty loyalists don’t even unpack when they land—they check in, then head straight to Sarah Chapman. The esthetician’s Chelsea clinic has been frequented by loyal regulars like Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, and Victoria Beckham. Maybe they keep coming back because the results don’t lie—and Chapman doesn’t do cookie-cutter. She assesses your skin like a forensic expert—your texture, your tone, the level of tension in your jawline—then builds a bespoke facial around exactly what your face needs right now. We love that every single treatment with Chapman is no fluff, no filler, no trend-chasing. Just uncompromising formulas packed with pure peptides, stem cells, vitamins, and anti-pollutants.

Sarah Chapman Clinic Courtesy of Sarah Chapman Clinic

When The Chancery Rosewood opened its doors on September 1, it was one of the most anticipated London hotel openings in recent memory. The Mayfair hotel’s Asaya Spa, which is host to several wellness enclaves, is a dream locale for anyone in need of a proper reset in the city. Among the most intriguing offerings is the Euphoric Time Zone Reset Massage by MoodsPro, an energizing aromatherapy massage. Think of it as a remedy for jet lag, burnout, or too many nights spent awake with a newborn baby. The treatment combines deeply rhythmic lymphatic massage with Therabody Recovery Air Jet Boots, which, in plain terms, means you can say goodbye to that post-flight puffiness and hello to high-tech compression therapy that actually works. The treatment finishes with a custom neuro-aromatic blend that gently nudges your system back into sync. It’s functional, and exactly what a massage should be: genuinely euphoric.

Courtesy of The Chancery Rosewood

In terms of the sublime skincare options, the most coveted of all the facials is The Oxylight by EviDenS de Beauté Treatments. The facials include both manual and machine-led techniques involving deep cleansing, microdermabrasion, oxygen infusion, ultrasound waves, and finely tuned microcurrents to lift and tone. The outcome is immediate, with a complexion that is clearer, sharper, and more contoured.

Courtesy of The Chancery Rosewood

Let’s get one thing straight: this is not your average facial, and Nichola Joss is definitely not your average esthetician. Renowned by celebs and everyday folks alike, she is part facial healer, part sculptor, part glow-giver. Created over 25 years ago, Joss’s Bespoke Inner Facial is her signature treatment—and frankly, it’s a large reason why her clients follow her all over the world. The treatment consists of targeted cleansing, lymphatic drainage, and revitalizing—but the real magic begins when Joss goes in, literally. Her renowned intraoral massage (yes, from inside your mouth) works the deeper facial muscles. The result? A noticeable, tension-free, lifted face; glow that needs no filter; and a jawline so defined it might just cancel your contour kit. Joss can intuitively unknot all your deep-seated tensions, giving you back your natural vitality.

If destinations could receive standing ovations, Estelle Manor’s would be worthy of the Cannes Film Festival. Set across 85 acres of manicured Oxfordshire countryside, this divine lodge is where English refinement meets cinematic beauty. It’s breathtaking in every direction—and while the lodgings and architecture are undeniably stunning, the crown jewel for us is the Eynsham Baths, a Roman-inspired spa. The Thermal Journey takes you through six baths of varying temperatures, each calibrated to stimulate the immune system and your metabolism, while whispering sweet nothings to your mitochondria via thermodynamic conditioning. Begin with the tepidarium bath, then glide between the Caldarium to the Frigidarium (which, naturally, is cold.). We also love the wonderfully earthy Hay Sauna.

Courtesy of Estelle Manor

Just when your body has been steamed, chilled, awakened, and coaxed into blissful submission, you’ll want to explore the massage menu influenced by time-honored Eastern rituals. To work on opening up blocked energy pathways, consider the Indian Potli Massage, a healing revelation involving heated poultice stones infused with ayurvedic herbs. The Chi Nei Tsang massage is a Taoist abdominal treatment that focuses on the gut to release trapped emotional tension. Another favorite was the signature Eynsham Facial, which tackles nerve points and eases jaw tension with precise sculpting techniques to lift years off your face.

Courtesy of Estelle Manor

It’s hard to believe that The Lanesborough Hotel’s quiet downstairs spa is just below a bustling intersection in Knightsbridge, where thousands of tourists hit Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace Gardens daily. That’s because the Club and Spa at The Lanesborough is a sanctuary of peace, where attentive estheticians take care of every single detail from the moment you hit the massage table. Our favorite offering was the rejuvenating facial that featured a soothing lymphatic drainage session using an LPG Endermologie device, which is known for its tightening and smoothing benefits. You’ll descend on Piccadilly looking fresh-faced, snatched, with glass skin that’s been reborn.

Courtesy of The Lanesborough Club and Spa

If we could describe this place in just a few words, they would be: graceful pastoral retreat. If this sounds good to you, read on. Located in the Hampshire countryside, Heckfield Place is surrounded by ancient woodlands, gardens, meadows, and yes, the occasional farm animal meandering past. Tucked behind a hidden door in the estate’s original walled garden is The Bothy, a wellness space people have described to me as one of the most grounding and quietly luxurious wellness experiences in the U.K. The Bothy receives praise for an array of wellness treatments such as craniosacral therapy (for those of us carrying the weight of the world on our heads) and reiki. One ritual that gets particular attention is the Sauna Medicine experience: a steam scrub, herbal aroma infusions, and leaf-whisking using plants foraged from the estate gardens, all designed to calm the nervous system and help you properly reset.

Courtesy of Heckfield Place

If you’re heading to the U.K. for a getaway and you’re a beauty enthusiast, don’t skip Soho House’s Health Club spa in Oxfordshire. The hotel’s wellness space features treatments incorporating products from Omorovicza, one of our favorite skincare lines; the absolutely fabulous Omorovicza Performance HydraFacial deeply cleanses skin that’s been dulled by, say, a 10-hour flight. The spa’s Lazy Lake experience elevates the journey further with access to onsen tubs, saunas, and ice rooms, all complemented by bespoke Omorovicza products. For a more advanced recovery experience, the Lazy Lab offers IV drips and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber that accelerates healing and boosts energy.

The ethos behind Teresa Tarmey’s preeminent Rejuvenation Mega Boost facial is all about pure skin rejuvenation and enhancing elasticity long-term. This skin reset demands a brief surrender to downtime in order to experience its full, transformative effects. The ritual starts with a delicately exfoliating peel, followed by IPL to address those insidious spots of pigmentation, then a whisper of laser therapy for pesky broken capillaries. Fractional radio frequency for resurfacing then helps brighten your complexion all week long. For those moments when she’s preparing her A-list clientele for the red carpet, Teresa has another machine for sculpting, lifting, and glowing called Facestim. She starts with the same gentle peel, then uses radio frequency to tighten the skin. But the pièce de résistance is her signature face massage: a blissful yet deeply effective manipulation that doesn’t just relax the muscles but lifts, firms, and sculpts with such precision that your cheekbones seem to defy gravity.

Courtesy of Claridge’s

Don’t say you’ve experienced wellness treatments in London without visiting Sarah Bradden. The celeb-favorite acupuncturist and wellness expert’s unique blend of intuitive healing and advanced treatments redefines what it means to feel rejuvenated and healed. While her practice may not be housed in a traditional spa, the results from her signature Bradden Method are extraordinary. The treatment is a fusion of acupuncture, ear seeds, reiki, and acupressure, paired with LED light therapy, crystal therapy, and PEMF energy—it all comes together beautifully for your health. Bradden delivers a holistic experience that reduces inflammation (goodbye, jet lag water retention!) and enhances your vitality. Her treatments leave you glowing for weeks, and her Nervous System Reset is a must for calming the parasympathetic system while lifting, toning, and recharging the skin. Sarah is the healer you can’t afford to miss.