Louis Vuitton Is Launching Makeup With Dame Pat McGrath in Charge

Hard as it may be to believe, Louis Vuitton has never officially ventured into makeup—until now. While the maison has long embraced fragrance, cosmetics remained uncharted territory. That changes this fall with the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, its debut makeup line, led by none other than the legendary Dame Pat McGrath as creative director.

McGrath, who has dreamed up unforgettable beauty looks for Louis Vuitton’s runway shows for over two decades, has been quietly developing the collection for the past four years. In an interview with Vogue, she shared her excitement about finally unveiling the project: “People have been asking me for years, ‘When is makeup coming for Louis Vuitton?’ Now I can finally say it’s happening.” She emphasized that this is not just another cosmetics line, but a high-craftsmanship endeavor that merges Louis Vuitton’s rich heritage with cutting-edge innovation. “The beauty universe is about so much more than just product,” she said in a statement, “And what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”

Since its founding in 1854, Louis Vuitton has often incorporated elements of beauty into its offerings from its custom vanity cases to its early 20th century powder compacts, brushes, and mirrors. McGrath has had full access to those archives during the development process so one can only assume the packaging will be as good as the formulas inside.

Dame Pat McGrath Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Although the details of the specific products are still under wraps, WWD reports that the line will consist of 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms, and eight eye palettes. And in true Louis Vuitton fashion, the collection will also feature luxurious small leather goods that are sure to be instant status items—think lipstick cases and tiny makeup trunks. Check back here often as we continue to track the latest news of what is arguably the biggest beauty launch of the year.