Makeup by Mario’s New Long-Wear Eye Shimmer Doesn’t Skimp on Drama

The renowned makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic is known for his sophisticated mattes and soft-sculpted beauty looks on clients like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. His brand, Makeup by Mario, also celebrates that kind of understated glamour—but now, Dedivanovic is making a departure from the classic look. His latest product launch, the new Soft Shimmer Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow, adds sparkle to a name synonymous with restraint.

Dedivanovic’s aesthetic has always favored dimension over drama, but this new shimmer doesn’t sacrifice one for the other. Instead of being a glitter product that dominates the eye, the Soft Shimmer Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow behaves like light itself. “When someone picks up a Makeup by Mario product, I want them to know exactly what they’re getting—a formula they can trust to perform beautifully every time,” Dedivanovic tells W. In this case, the Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow features smoothing amino acids and spherical powders to provide a soft, silky feel. The eyeshadow, which comes in eight shades inspired by earth tones, can be worn on its own or layered for that signature Makeup by Mario sculpted look.

The formulation carries Dedivanovic’s other obsession: subtraction. Every product he makes starts with the question, “What problem needs solving?” The best formulas, he says, collapse the distance between professional artistry and everyday application. “The goal has always been to translate those techniques into products that simplify the process and create gorgeous results,” he explains. It was important for his brand to feel “like an extension of the beauty community I came from,” even during its beginnings in 2020. (Dedivanovic got his start in the business on the retail floor, selling fragrance; his mother also had a job cleaning L’Oréal’s offices when he was young.)

These days, the makeup artist and business owner still looks to the inspiration points that have always piqued his interest, like Irving Penn’s graphic precision; Peter Lindbergh’s honesty; Kevyn Aucoin’s transformative artistry, and Linda Evangelista’s timeless presence. In an industry like beauty, where newfangled trends come a dime a dozen, Dedivanovic seeks lasting power. “Trends will always evolve, but artistry is timeless,” he adds.