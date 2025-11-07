BEAUTY

How to Do Your Makeup If You’re Over 40, According to the Experts

Six celebrity makeup artists share their top tips for working on mature skin.

by Joane Amay
Model Malgosia Bela with windswept hair and fresh skin
Photographed by Julien Martinez Leclerc, styled by Rae Boxer. Hair by Olivier Schawalder, makeup by Peter Philips
Many women hit their stride in their 40s, growing more confident and self-assured with age. As their inner confidence shines, their skin begins to change: wrinkles creep in, collagen rapidly declines, with sagging around jowls and eyes becoming more apparent during this decade of life. The face’s changing texture means your go-to makeup techniques may no longer work the same way.

To help women of a certain age navigate these changes, W consulted six of the industry’s top makeup artists: Val Garland, Diane Kendal, Dick Page, Fulvia Farolfi, Rose-Marie Swift, and Allan Avendaño. Many of these MUAs have been painting faces for over 30 years, and can make skin of all ages beautiful. Below, W shares a step-by-step makeup plan (with an important caveat at the end):

Treat Your Canvas

Proper skin prep is an absolute must, not just for mature skin, but for everyone who wants their makeup applied seamlessly. Some common skin concerns for women over 40 are dryness, a loss of volume, and the appearance of dark spots. To combat these issues, Avendaño—whose clients include Christina Ricci and Sandra Oh—suggests using a high-quality serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen.

Biologique Recherche Crème VIP O2 Active Moisturizing Cream
$220

No greasy finish, just hydration, comfort, and beautiful skin.

Shiseido Urban Environment Mineral Clear Sunscreen SPF 50
$39

Minerals sunscreens are notorious for their inelegant white cast. Shiseido’s latest version uses a new, innovative technology that doesn’t leave a ghastly, ghost residue.

Augustinus Bader The Vitamin C Serum
$380

Guard against free radical damage while brightening your complexion and evening out your skin tone.

SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Ultra Serum
$185

As your collagen levels drop, so does your skin. Tighten it up, from your forehead to your neckline, with this firming serum.

Makeup pro Fulvia Farolfi, a Chanel beauty ambassador, also recommends using a thicker moisturizer at night. “No one likes waking to tight skin,” she says, noting, however, that you should stick to a lighter version during the day to avoid your base from pilling.

iS Clinical Daily Dynamic Hydrator
$135

This moisturizer does more than hydrate the skin. It contains exosomes and a proprietary peptide that firm, smooth fine lines and protects your epidermis from environmental factors that might accelerate additional signs of aging.

Eighth Day The Ultra-Rich Intensive Moisturizer
$290

Developed by celebrity dermatologist Dr. Antony Nakhla, this ultra-hydrating cream uses multiple-weight hyaluronic acid and peptide-rich plasma to deliver extensive restoration and rejuvenation.

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Rejuvenating Rich Cream
$260

Massage a pea-size amount of this luxe cream, boasting of Korean actives, onto your face to revitalize and nourish it.

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream Moisturizer
$625

La Mer’s velvety yet lightweight emollient may be pricey but it’s worth every penny; it makes your skin look and feel like a million bucks.

For an extra boost, Avendaño suggests augmenting your skincare routine with a red light tool to help diminish fine lines and amp up collagen production, then reach for a micro-current device to tighten and firm.

Shark Beauty CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling+LED Anti-Aging & Skin Clearing Face Mask
$350

“I love this LED mask because there is an undereye cooling feature that helps plump up under the eyes, reduce fine lines and makes you look and feel awake,” shares Avendaño.

ZIIP Halo Nanocurrent and Microcurrent Facial Toning Device
$400

Founded by the celebrity esthetician Melanie Simon, this device harnesses the dual power of microcurrent and nanocurrent to firm and lift the skin while stimulating collagen production for a more rejuvenated appearance.

Keeping It Cool

Puffiness can be an issue as you get older, which is why the legendary makeup artist Val Garland, who counts the iconic supermodel Kate Moss as a client, starts her routine with this simple yet chill ritual. Before she even touches the skin of anyone in her A-list roster, she places her facial tools, moisturizers, and sheet masks in a bowl of ice. “I like to get them really cold,” she explains, “so when I use them it helps reduce any inflammation and energizes the skin.” It’s an easy, at-home trick that instantly de-puffs and preps your skin for a flawless makeup application.

111Skin Cryo De-Puffing Facial Mask (pack of 5)
$135

No need for ice. Supercharge your complexion with this cooling hydrogel mask for an invigorating and toned look.

Angela Caglia Skincare Gold Cryo Facial Set
$125

Pop these gilded globes in the freezer. Massage them along the contours of your face and neck to depuff.

Ace Your Base

When you hit a certain age, less is truly more when it comes to your face, notes the renowned British makeup guru Diane Kendal. Matte foundations will cling to fine lines and make your skin look dry and chalky. A luminous foundation, on the other hand, contains light-diffusing ingredients that will help blur your wrinkles, Avendaño tells W. He prefers serum-like iterations that are enriched with skincare elements. For a natural finish, he lightly builds up coverage by stippling with a dense, domed foundation brush.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Natural Glow Foundation
$69

Enhanced with glycerin for hydration, this medium-coverage foundation blurs pores for a luminous glow.

Victoria Beckham Beauty by Augustinus Bader Foundation Drops
$110

Powered by TFC8, Augustinus Bader’s proprietary complex, this ultra-light formula melts into your skin for a natural, flawless complexion.

Carolina Herrera Beauty Nude Couture Triple Moisture Serum Foundation
$70

Not only will this elegant base give you a natural lit-from-within glow, but it’s also transfer-resistant and waterproof to boot.

L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Makeup Radiant Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 50
$19

“This budget-friendly find doesn’t settle into lines and has a radiant finish. Additionally, sunscreen is built in, which is a big plus,” raves Avendaño about his favorite foundation choice.

Tinted moisturizers are Kendal’s go-to for the more mature set. “They even out your skin tone, and give it a nice, dewy finish,” she says.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Dewy SPF30
$50

Raspberry leaf extract helps improve skin's moisture levels while upcycled black grape pomaces aid in softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time.

Dr. Jart+ BB Tinted Moisturizer SPF40
$48

Infused with niacinamide to bolster your skin’s barrier, Dr. Jart’s complexion booster hydrates and conceals while offering sun protection.

Farolfi prefers playing around with complexion sticks. She suggests getting one that matches your tone, plus one that’s a shade lighter for when you’re paler in the winter months, and one a shade darker for summer when you’re slightly tan. The darker stick can also double as a bronzer, she adds.

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick
$38

Offered in 30 shades, this versatile triple threat serves as a foundation, concealer, and contour all in one.

LYS Beauty Triple Fix Skin Tint Blurring Foundation Stick
$25

LYS Beauty’s antioxidant-loaded serum/primer/cover-up combo also soothes redness and targets hyperpigmentation.

Target What Matters

“You don’t need to do the whole face,” says Swift, the founder of clean-beauty brand RMS Beauty. “Most of us are halfway decent in a lot of areas, so focus where it counts. Full-face coverage, from the hairline to the jawline, just settles into every pore, every line—and leaves your skin looking lifeless.”

She recommends spot-concealing instead of stacking cover-up over your entire visage. Her pro technique: Apply base with a damp sponge, then press where you want more, and bounce away where you want less.

Sarah Creal Face Flex
$58

This medium coverage moisturizing complexion enhancer and concealer was formulated for women over 40. It’s meant to flex with your facial expressions, so as not to crease or fade.

Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Natural Finish Foundation
$48

This doesn’t render your face shiny or overly matte; just a gorgeous natural finish, like your skin but better.

No Makeup Makeup Foundation
$55

The adaptive flex-shade technology of this cream-balm diffuser makes it virtually mistake-proof.

Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge
$20

When you’re in want of a seamless blend, only the OG will do.

Faking a Face Lift

It’s all about strategic placement, says Garland. You can give your face the illusion of a face lift simply by where you position your light and shadow. “You have to be mindful of what you highlight and conceal,” she explains. “Everything needs to work up on a diagonal, like a V,” a technique that instantly lifts your features and creates a more sculpted look.

However, Garland warns that this method isn’t for everyone—especially those with very long faces. “If you’ve got a long face, it’ll only make it look even longer.” Instead, she recommends a more horizontal arrangement to shorten and balance your facial proportions.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand
$42

The applicator and creamy formulation makes sculpting, layering, and blending a breeze.

Isamaya Sculpting Stick
$40

The tapered edge allows you to contour with precision.

Sarah Creal Today’s Highlights 12H Peptide Balm Luminizer
$55

Peptides and light-reflecting micropearls create a glass-like radiance, sans any glitter.

YSL Beauty All Hours Hyper Luminize Highlighter
$55

This radiant creamy powder makes you look like you are lit from within. Skin-caring ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and limetta from the brand’s Ourika Community Gardens in Morocco make it comfortable for all day wear.

A Smarter Way to Camouflage

“Concealing crepey skin can be a disaster if you overdo it, especially under the eyes,” notes Swift. “Whatever you use, avoid drying agents.” She recommends looking for a concealer that has moisturizing properties since the skin in that area is thin and delicate. Applying too much cover-up will only look cakey or move as you wear it. “Moreover, don’t take the concealer right up to under the lashes. It looks artificial.” A better move is to tap the smallest amount only where darkness lives—in the inner corner and tear trough. For other spots on the face, use the tip of a small brush to dab the mark until it’s no longer visible.

RMS Beauty Revitalize Hydra Concealer
$35

“It’s like an eye cream disguised as makeup,” Swift says of her brand’s camouflage.

Make Up For Ever HD Skin Full Cover Concealer
$35

Don’t let its name fool you. Though it has a semi-matte finish, this cover-up is far from being heavy or drying. It’s ultra-thin and hydrating; plus, it’s packed with good-for-your skin elements, like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and pomegranate extract.

Give Your Eyes a Boost

When it comes to eye makeup, a bit of extra effort can go a long way. As Farolfi points out, what used to take you five minutes might now take 15. The reason? “It’s important to put your eyes on the map once you’re past 50. As you get older, your lids start to droop,” she explains. “You really need to define your gaze so it pops and doesn’t recede.” Start by curling your lashes and grooming and filling in your brows—they frame the entire area.

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler
$27

With its patented ergonomic design, this award-winning curler lifts and curls every lash, no matter your eye shape.

Twenty/Twenty Beauty Clean Sweep Mascara
$28

Developed by an ophthalmologist, this mascara is fortified with hyaluronic acid, biotin and vitamin E to help you grow a thicker, longer fringe.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel
$26

As you get older, your brows also get sparser. Pump up the volume of your frames with this soft-matte gel.

Tweezerman 45th Anniversary Slant Tweezer and Case Set
$95

Dazzling sapphire-colored Swarovski crystals adorn the limited-edition pincers to mark the brand’s four-and-a-half decades in business.

For a sultry, defined look, go straight into the upper lash line with a rich ebony liner—not brown, as it can appear dull and muddy, according to Swift. “Then, soften and smudge it with a brush or your finger,” she says. The key is to keep the line tight at the roots and slightly flick the outer corners up—never down—to instantly lift the eye.

Valentino Beauty Colorgraph Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Rockstud Noir
$38

Glide the tip along your waterline, then smudge the texture for a soft, smoky effect.

Sarah Creal Eyes Up Creamy Kajal Longwear Eyeliner in Jet Black
$35

You won’t experience any tugging or dragging with this long-lasting, transfer-proof liner that flexes with your skin. Bonus: a handy tapered blending brush is provided on the other end.

When it comes to the final touch, a deep black mascara is a must. Not only does it instantly brighten the whites of your eyes, but it also gives your lashes that pop. “Wiggle the wand right at the roots, then pull it all the way through to the ends,” instructs Swift. Her pro tip if your lashes are naturally sparse is to skip the mascara on your lower lashes. This prevents casting any shadows that can make your eyes look tired or sunken.

Prada Beauty Pradascope Lash Extending Mascara
$35

Expect lash-by-lash definition with no clumping or flaking.

Stila Made U-Lash
$26

Reach your full fringe potential with Stila’s sweatproof tubing mascara pumped with peptides.

To Make Your Eyes Look Wider

For close-set peepers, Garland has a clever trick: she uses three complementary liner shades to create a subtle ombré effect, which makes them appear wider apart. Start with the lightest hue in your inner corner, then blend a second tone into the middle-third under your iris. Finish with the darkest color on the outer wing, extending the line to really elongate the eye. “For example, you could start with silver, then switch to gray, and conclude with black,” she says. “It will all look like one color, but this method actually draws your focus to the outer corner of your eyes.”

Dior Diorshow Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner in Pearly Silver
$36

This iridescent tint offers the perfect dose of luminescence in the inner corners of your eyes.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Smoke
$23

A dark smoky gray makes for a seamless transition from silver to black.

Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Sleek Kohl Glider Pencil in Total Black
$29

Finish by elongating the line with a deep ink shade.

Perfectly Frame Your Brows

To define your brows for a more lifted look, avoid drawing them too low. “A slightly higher arch will make you appear more alert,” Garland says. When selecting a brow pencil, Kendal recommends going a shade lighter than your natural color, even if you have darker brows. “It’ll be more flattering,” she says. “You don’t want anything heavy.”

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Taupe
$26

Hair-like strokes are made easy by using this ultra-slim tip.

Dior Diorshow Brow Styler Eyebrow Pencil in Grey Brown
$37

“My favorite product at the moment is the Dior eyebrow pencil. They've got a really good range that don’t drag”, says Kendal. “In fact, I find myself using one of the brand’s lighter hues the most—a greyish brown, a very taupe-like color. It’s flattering on multiple eyebrow tones.”

Adding Definition

For a truly sculpted cheek, Farolfi recommends using two shades: a darker one to define and a lighter one to lift. To start, she applies a sculpting stick or dark foundation under the cheekbone to create a soft contour. The second hue—the blush—goes higher on the apples of the cheeks to lift the face. “Softly blend up and out for a seamless transition,” Kendal adds, “you don’t want any harsh lines—just a subtle contour for more definition.” Plus, you won’t need to use a lot of blush because of the sculpting. The goal is a fresh, natural-looking flush, “as if you’ve been out for a winter walk or kissed by the sun.” Finish with a light brush of contour under the jawline.

Westman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick
$48

An easy-to-use contour stick for adding subtle definition.

Ilia Soft Focus Blurring Blush
$36

Squalane, edelweis, and winged kelp extracts aid Ilia’s macaron-tinted cream-to-powder blushes in melding effortlessly into your complexion.

Go for Creamy Textures

Cream-based products look more youthful as you mature. While you don’t want to appear oily, you do want to radiate with a lit-from-within glow. “I often will ditch the powdered blush and use a cream one to create that ‘fresh from the gym’ look,” Garland says. “It’s the sort of luminescence you have from running or a moment of passion—the blood rushes to your skin, it washes your lips—it’s all in the same tone. It looks like it’s real."

Look for products with a subtle sheen. The light-reflecting property will make the skin appear dewy and supple, not shiny.

Jones Road Miracle Balm
$40

Slip this in your pocket or purse for effortless beauty on the go. The versatile cult-classic can be utilized as a highlighter, bronzer, or blush.

Keep Your Blush Up

To achieve a more lifted look, Swift advises opting out of the “boyfriend blush” trend, which places color low across the cheeks. “Keep your blush above the line of your nostrils," she says, relaying a tip she learned from supermodel Gisele Bündchen. “Anything lower drags the face down.”

Also, steer clear of baked, powdery formulas that can look dry. Instead, place a cream blush (cream-to-powder variants are okay, too) on the apples of your cheeks. Sweep the color up, but never into the under-eye area. “You want to soften that little bulbous ridge so it doesn’t catch light and look puffy,” Swift explains. “Keep it sheer and tap to blend so it looks like skin, not stripes. If you overdo it, just dab a tiny bit of concealer over the top to airbrush it back.”

RMS Beauty ReDimension Hydra Powder Blush
$30

This powder blush has a rich, creamy texture with a subtle, buildable glow, notes Swift. In addition, skin-loving ingredients like wildcrafted buriti and organic jojoba oils nourish and smooth.

Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush
$30

This buildable balm leaves you with a sheer wash of color with a hint of glow.

Powder With Purpose

Strategically applying powder is the key to a flawless complexion. Instead of dusting your entire face, use a small, soft, fluffy brush to spot-treat areas where you don’t want to shine. “Only powder where you have undesired oil—which in most cases is the T-zone: your forehead, down your nose, and on your chin,” Swift says.

For your under-eye area, tread lightly, advises Avendaño. Powder here tends to settle into fine lines and amplify their appearance. “All you need is a simple, light dusting with loose powder to help gently set your foundation,” he explains.

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Blurring Under Eye Powder in Peach
$35

Dame Pat McGrath expanded her brand’s collection of under-eye perfectors this summer to include new color-correcting shades in peach and amber.

Kosas Cloud Set Loose Translucent Setting + Blurring Powder
$38

Beat back any flashback with Kosas’ ultra-translucent talc-free mineral iteration.

Westman Atelier Vital Pressed Skincare Blurring Talc-Free Setting Powder in Translucent
$75

This micro-milled, antioxidant-packed veil sweeps away shine while neutralizing free radicals and enhancing your skin defense mechanism against environmental stressors.

Filling In the Fine Lines Around the Mouth

To soften the look of your perioral lines (the fine etches and wrinkles that form around your mouth), Garland has a genius solution. She suggests taking a pore minimizer and pressing it around the perimeter of your kisser with a small, flat foundation brush to fill in any gaps. Afterwards, she applies lipstick. “By filling in the small gaps around your lips, you will help stop any lipstick bleeding,” she explains. “This trick is especially good if you don’t want to use a lip liner.” Your mouth will look plumper and more defined, rather than smaller, she says. Plus, it’s an easy way to ensure your lipstick stays put all day, without any feathering.

Paula’s Choice Skin Balancing Pore Reducing Toner
$29

Ceramides, chamomile and burdock make this perfect for golden girls with sensitive skin.

How to Make Your Lips Look Fuller

As you get older, a lip liner can be your best friend, especially when paired with lipstick in a luxe, satin-finish, Avendaño says. “The combo can help keep your lips looking bouncy and hydrated.” Ditch those desert-dry, ultra-matte lipsticks. “They may last, but they’re also sucking all of the moisture out of your lips,” Swift explains. Instead, look for hydrating tints, balmy stains, or a velvety lipstick that feels like skincare, she says. You want your lips to look plump and luscious.

Hermès Rouge Brilliant Silky Lipstick
$81

Its soft buttery texture makes it feel more like a tinted balm than a glossy lipstick. The tender caress recalls the silky finesse of the French atelier’s famous luxurious scarves.

L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Satin Lipstick
$13

For more bang for your buck, Avendaño suggests copping L’Oréal satin-finish lippies. “The hydration is incomparable and so is the shade range,” he says.

For a next-level trick, Garland creates the illusion of a fuller mouth by using an eyebrow pencil that has an ashen cast, or one that is slightly darker than your complexion. Gently apply it around the outside of your lips, then blend it into the skin. “That creates a shadow that will push your lip shape out, making it seem fuller,” she explains. If you prefer to use a standard lip liner, she suggests choosing one with a cold or blue-based undertone, as “a shadow has a lot of grays and blacks in it.”

MAC Cosmetics Pro Definer Brow Pencil
$24

Garland favors lightly rimming lips with a dusky brow pencil. The faux shadow cast makes it fuller. “It’s all a game of smoke and mirrors,” she laughs.

A word of caution from Farolfi: make sure your lip pencil is super-sharp. A thick, overdrawn line can draw attention to a receding lipline. Kendal agrees, noting that “the penciled look can appear too little-old-lady if done incorrectly.” She prefers lip stains for a subtle flush, and suggests mixing your favorite lipstick with lip balm and then pressing the color onto your lips with your fingers. If you do use a lip pencil, Kendal recommends choosing a nude hue and blending it well—“You want a soft, natural line, not a harsh one.” The goal is to enhance your lips, not to overly define them.

However, if you must overline, do it lightly and only where you need it—like in the center, to amplify your Cupid’s bow—with a neutral liner. Then, press the color in with your fingertips, and tap a touch of sheen at the bow to bring back fullness. “I also like to pucker up and just kiss the center with gloss to catch the light for an enhanced dimension,” Swift adds.

Westman Atelier Lip Shape Lip Liner
$34

Trace this cushiony liner along your natural lip shape for an effortless look. Micronized pigments and a creamy wax blend yield a color payoff that won’t budge.

m.ph by Mary Phillips The Overliner Lip Pencil
$25

Why do lip filler when you can just contour your mouth with this peptide-plumping stylo that comes in an array of flattering nude tones?

Beauté Louis Vuitton LV Baume
$160

LV’s exclusive haute balms in 10 sheer shades were designed using top tier ingredients to ensure that your lips feel luxuriously soft and supple.

Violette_Fr Lip Nectar
$29

You’ll never have to worry about dry lips with this hydrating lip stain that is the ultimate in long-wear.

Huda Beauty Lip Contour Stain
$25

For the perfect jelly stain that you can’t mess up, try Huda’s highly-pigmented version enriched with argan oil. The tip of its stylo makes application super easy.

Fara Homidi Soft Glass Lip Plumping Gloss Oil
$46

“Traditionally the ingredients used to achieve a glossy finish have had a sticky and tacky consistency and leave the lips feeling dry,” says the brand founder, the makeup artist Fara Homidi. “I formulated a hybrid balm-in-oil gloss with no-sting plumping properties, without compromising on shine.”

Own Your Look

No matter your age, at the end of the day, it’s also important to hang up the rules and do what feels good for you. It all comes down to confidence, insists Page. The way you feel on the inside will always reflect on the outside.

“In the same way that you were once told to avoid shimmer because it emphasizes wrinkles or ‘do not do this or that’—just go for what makes you happy,” he says. “Don’t deaden or flatten your features for others. An animated face is a bright face.” Society often expects women to disappear into the background as they get older, but, as Page puts it: “Why the hell would you want to do that?”