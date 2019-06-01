When you visualize Marilyn Monroe, it’s easy to imagine the actress’s signature look: blonde hair, red lip, full lashes. But the star actually started out her career as a fresh-faced brunette. While her beauty look quickly evolved as her career took off, Monroe continued to experiment with her hair and makeup, wearing her iconic curls in a variety of styles. She also proved the versatility of her glamorous look by wearing a full face of makeup for every occasion, from an on-screen appearance to a casual party at home. Here, a look back at Marilyn Monroe’s beauty evolution, from up-and-coming brunette to blonde Hollywood bombshell.

A portrait of the young actress Marilyn Monroe, with curly brown hair, in 1940. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe at the beach in 1940. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe then known as Norma Jeane Mortenson poses for a portrait in 1946 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

An early portrait of Marilyn Monroe in 1947. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe poses for a portrait in 1946 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Monroe smiles in front of a mirror in a house in Warrenburg, New York, 1949. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Portrait of Marilyn Monroe in a bikini top, as she reclines on a wooden bench during a photo shoot in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, California, August 1950. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Portrait of Marilyn Monroe, 1950. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe looked glamorous with bold brows and a red lip in a still to promote the 1950 film “All About Eve.” Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Rising star Marilyn Monroe poses for a portrait next to a 1950 Pontiac Chieftain on the backlot of 20th Century-Fox in 1951 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe on the set of Niagara, directed by Henry Hathaway. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe, 1952. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

In a publicity still for the 20th Century Fox film ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ in December 1952, Monroe went for full glamour, pairing an all-pink ensemble with plenty of diamonds, a red lip, and extra platinum-colored locks. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

A portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe surrounded by reporters and fans outside Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California in 1953. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe poses for a portrait in a bathing suit and high heels in 1953. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

With her signature blond hair in tight curls and a glossy red lip, actress Marilyn Monroe posed for a portrait in 1953. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe poses over a Manhattan subway grate as the wind blows her white dress up. Photographers capture the moment on camera in 1954, during the filming of Seven Year Itch. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe on set of “The Seven Year Itch” at East 61st St. between Lexington Ave. and Third Ave, 1954. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe wearing a beaded gown on the set of ‘There’s No Business Like Show Business’, in Century City, Los Angeles, California, USA, 1954. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

In 1954, Monroe showed her glamorous hair and makeup could look casual, too. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Actress Marilyn Monroe boards a car as she leaves from Idlewild Airport, now known as John F. Kennedy International Airport in 1954. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe gets fitted for her costume in a dressing room before riding a pink elephant in Madison Square Garden for a circus charity event in March 1955 in New York City, New York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Monroe looked playful wearing an embroidered robe, with her signature blond hair in messy curls, at the Ambassador Hotel in New York City, New York, in 1955. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe as she holds a white carnation while lying on her stomach in front of a fireplace. Monroe wears a red evening dress, long black gloves, and black high heels in 1955. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn leans over the balcony of the Ambassador Hotel in March 1955 in New York City, New York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Classic Marilyn. The actress paired her blonde hair with a glamorous red lip for the film ‘Bus Stop’ in 1956. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe Blowing Out Candle on her 30th Birthday Cake in 1956.

Marilyn holding a telephone receiver to either ear while sitting on a stool in lingerie and feather-trimmed mules, on a 20th Century Fox film set. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images Marilyn Monroe brushes her hair before her appearance to publicize the kickoff of construction of the Time-Life Building in Manhattan on July 2, 1957. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

At a party in 1958, Monroe looked more understated than usual, with her curls styled in a slightly looser shape, and a less glossy lip. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe on the set of the film "Some Like it Hot" on Coronado Beach in Coronado, California in 1958. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe during the filming of ‘The Misfits’ on location in the Nevada Desert, 1960. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe waves happily on her arrival back to the US from Mexico City where, she has been vacationing for ten days. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marilyn Monroe on the set of “Something's Got to Give”.

Marilyn Monroe arrives at the Golden Globes with screenwriter Jose Bolanos, 1962. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

