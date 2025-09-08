How to Get the ’90s-Inspired Matte Makeup Look

Velvet skin, a pop of color on the lips, and a poreless face that looked airbrushed before Facetune even existed—consider the matte makeup of the ’90s as making its big return to the beauty sphere. But this time, the products have better ingredients, smarter textures, and enough irony to make the look feel fresh, not flat.

Oil-absorbing clay rollers, transfer-proof lips, and a serious powder blush moment are taking over beauty TikTok, reviving a look that’s somewhere between a Missy Elliott video and the Benefit/Lancôme counter at your hometown mall. Picture Jessica Alba, Denise Richards, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell during the ’90s matte-glam golden era: powdery-fresh skin, blush that doubled as contour, and lip color that never moved, no matter what.

Back then, matte could mean full drama or laissez-faire cool with a rock ’n’ roll edge (think Drew Barrymore in Scream). Today’s version is matte glam with a Y2K attitude—shine control on demand, long-wear everything, and crucially, no baking required. Whether you’re going full face or just blotting and bouncing, these are the products that deliver the new matte, which is breathable and built to last without looking cakey.

Pocket-Size Power Players

Tiny tools, major impact—these essentials will keep you fresh and shine-free all day.

This cult-favorite exfoliant now comes in a swipe-and-go pad form—clearing pores and smoothing skin for the perfect matte canvas. Use before makeup (or a night out) to keep your glow controlled and your look locked in.

We love this innovative roller because it mattifies in seconds and fits into virtually any purse with no fuss.

If you’re seeking a hydrating glow boost for dry patches that won’t disrupt your matte finish, look no further.

Prep That Pays Off: SPF, Primers & Setting Sprays for a Matte Finish

Matte makeup starts with a smart, clean slate. These weightless hydrators, invisible SPFs, and setting sprays keep your skin smooth and your makeup in place all day.

A blank canvas beneath a matte look is a must. This luxe oil cleanser melts away makeup and grime, leaving soft, residue-free skin with no double cleanse required.

This product actually lowers your skin’s temperature by 10 degrees while hydrating and calming—setting the stage for a matte finish.

We’ve been obsessed with this Dr. Jart SPF that comes in stick form ever since it dropped earlier this summer. The sunscreen gives a matte finish that glides on smooth, so you can wear it either over or under your makeup.

Now with an ultrafine mist and even longer wear, this reimagined icon grips, sets, and blurs in one weightless step. It’s waterproof, sweat-resistant, and totally undetectable, so your matte isn’t going anywhere.

Consider this your IRL filter in a bottle. This innovative setting spray blurs, mattifies, and locks in makeup, all while letting your skin’s natural glow peek through.

Foundation—Your Skin, But Better

Forget full coverage. The new matte skin is breathable and buildable.

Created by makeup guru Bobbi Brown’s Jones Road brand, this product is less foundation, more skin tint, but with just enough pigment to even things out with no caking.

Part balm, part powder, this hybrid formula blurs, balances, and controls shine while still looking like actual skin. It’s a trusted fan-favorite for its matte magic, which holds up from day to night without touch-ups.

We’re obsessed with how this product wears like a second skin. It is weightless, waterproof, and flawless from golden hour to last call.

Eye Shadow That Doesn’t Budge

Long-wear shadows should bring the drama and stay crease-free.

This Urban Decay eye shadow stick is beloved for a reason. One swipe gives you smooth, even color that won’t crease, smudge, or fade, even amid sweaty commutes and late nights.

These pigment sticks swipe on with a refreshing chill, thanks to a cooling formula made to wake up eyes, cheeks, and lips—then set everything in place for 24 hours. Shimmer shades glide on smooth and stay put through movement, mayhem, and time spent on the dance floor.

A creamy liquid shadow that doubles as liner, Violette_FR’s eye shadow-slash-liner packs serious pigment, is crease-proof, and is built to last all day in vibrant matte and shimmer shades.

There’s nothing like a molten-metal cream shadow with a locked-in 12-hour finish that survives both workouts and after parties.

A Memorable Blush: Matte and Made to Last

Nothing says ’90s revival like a strong cheek. The powder blush era has returned, and it’s better than ever.

Here’s a bold red-orange that feels fierce in the compact but melts into skin for a long-lasting matte glow.

This talc-free, soft matte bronzer blurs, sculpts, and adds natural warmth without shine or slip. It’s ultra-lightweight and perfect for locking in your ’90s matte glow all day long.

This bouncy blush is buildable and easy to blend. Bonus? It’s long-lasting without any streaks or smudges.

Lips That Stay Put

Whether you’re all about bold matte color, a soft balmy tint, or juicy gloss that complements your matte look, these lip formulas are great for a full day of glam.

Balmy, tinted, and built for staying power, Hera’s moisturizing lipstick brings minimalist matte perfection that feels like skincare.

A nostalgic, fresh mint-scented balm that delivers moisture to matte lips—whether you wear it bare or as a base under lipstick.

Five different types of Mexican chiles come into play for this warming gloss that plumps, hydrates, and lends a juicy, cooling tingle. Expect long-lasting shine and playful, red-stained lips that complete a matte look perfectly.

This is another wonderful sidekick for your matte look: a plumping, juicy lip melt with a hint of spice that adds fresh color and keeps your pout soft and full.