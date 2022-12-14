Michelle Pfeiffer’s looks are so iconic, they’ve inspired multipler song lyrics, and her hair is just as much a part of her image as anything else. The actress is known for her golden, flowing locks, or at least she used to be. Pfeiffer just underwent a big haircut, but don’t worry, because she is definitely pulling it off.

“A long overdue chop,” the actress captioned an Instagram showing off the new, blunt cut with flipped out ends. The look is courtesy of Chris McMillan, who also works with Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, and Selma Blair. McMillan posed with Pfeiffer to show off the look on Instagram.

Along with his photo, McMillan also shared a little tip if you’re also looking to cut off some length this season. “Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick,” he wrote. “I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length. Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference.”

This is the shortest we’ve seen Pfeiffer’s hair in about two years, when she cut it to a similar length for the 2020 Golden Globes. Now, she’s working with the short hair once again as she embarks on a press tour for her upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She made her first stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week where she spoke a little about her husband, David E. Kelley. At one point, Fallon asked the actress if she would ever work with her husband. “No,” she said without any hesitation. She admitted that “nobody writes better for women than he does,” but said it was “too risky.” So, if you were hoping to see Pfeiffer in a Kelley project any time soon, it might be time to let go of that dream sooner rather than later.