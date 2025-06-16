Mushroom Brown Is the Hair Color Trend Taking Over 2025

If 2024 was the year of bold blondes and copper cravings, 2025 is all about going earthy, with a new shade leading the charge: mushroom brown. This cool-toned, smoky brunette shade is popping up everywhere right now, from celebrity selfies (Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba are fans) to your TikTok FYP. Think soft mocha, taupe, and ash tones all blended together like the perfect latte (and yes, it looks just as delicious).

Why is everyone obsessed? For starters, the fungus-inspired hue is flattering on virtually every skin tone and grows out like a dream—read: low maintenance—so you don’t have to worry about the high upkeep.

Ahead, we’re breaking down why the new neutral is having its main character moment, how to ask for it at the salon, and the exact inspo to save to your camera roll.

What is mushroom brown hair?

“Mushroom brown is a cool-toned, earthy brunette shade inspired by the natural tones of fungi,” says Tauni Dawson, expert colorist at Flore Salon in Los Angeles. What makes it unique is that it has a healthy balance of neutral to cool undertones, so it’s not as ashy as an ash brown, but not as warm as a chestnut, explains Dawson. The shade also typically features a mix of highlights and lowlights to add texture and movement, making hair look fuller and more dynamic.

Why mushroom brown hair works

Mushroom brown hair is a universally flattering and trendy hair color choice. Because it incorporates taupe, mocha, and gray-beige undertones, it’ll help neutralize redness in the skin and reduce brassiness in the hair. It’s also a great option for those who have struggled with color pulling too red or yellow in the past. This isn’t a hue that appears flat—it’s created with layers of lowlights and highlights, which add soft movement and depth, and reflect light beautifully, giving the illusion of fuller, healthier hair. Above all, it’s low-maintenance. The cool, smoky blend grows out softly, especially if applied as a balayage or rooted melt. This means you won’t have to deal with harsh regrowth lines, and you can stretch the time between salon visits while still looking put-together.

What to ask for

It’s always helpful to take a few inspiration photos to your stylist to make sure you’re on the same page (ideally, you’ll choose photos of someone with hair similar to your texture and base color). To achieve the look, ask your stylist for a cool-toned brunette shade with ashy, taupe, or mushroom-like undertones (versus warm or golden ones). You can also ask for a multitonal dimension—this could mean subtle highlights, lowlights, or a soft balayage that adds depth without obvious contrast.

How to maintain mushroom brown hair

In order to keep your mushroom brown hair color looking fresh, Dawson recommends getting a toner in between your highlight appointments. Depending on how fast your hair fades, an in-salon toner or gloss treatment every six to eight weeks will refresh the cool tones and keep your mushroom brown looking crisp. Also, you should “incorporate a blue or violet shampoo and conditioner to help avoid getting too warm of a tone,” says Dawson. Opt for a color-safe, sulfate-free formula like L’Oréal’s for best results.