Prior to the pandemic, microcurrent facials were all the rage. The prospect of going into your dermatologist’s office and emerging one hour later looking years younger—well, that’s the stuff of pure skincare fantasy. Once Covid-19 halted visits to aestheticians, however, at-home devices emerged as quarantine skincare MVPs; Lancer’s microdermabrasion tool, the Lyma Laser, and many more took center stage. One of the more hyped tools was the NuFace, a device purported to tone the face and neck, lifting the skin and preventing future wrinkles using a series of interchangeable attachments and LED lights. The founder of NuFace, Tera Peterson, said she launched the brand alongside her sister and mother—who worked for years as one of the premiere aestheticians using microcurrent treatment for Hollywood stars. (Peterson also hopped on Zoom with the editors who tried this product to give a comprehensive tutorial on how to use the NuFace correctly.) But does it actually work? Four W editors gave it a shot, and provided their honest opinions.

Nora Milch, Fashion Director

Have you tried microcurrent treatments before?

The honest answer is, I’m not sure. I have had facials that incorporate some sort of radio frequency device, but never a full microcurrent facial. I’ve seen NuFace pop up on some of my favorite beauty sites, like Net-a-Porter, and have always wanted to give it a go. I never turn down an opportunity to give a new skincare solution a try.

What was a skin concern you were hoping to target with the NuFace device?

I was hoping to target fine lines and define and tone my jawline.

Discuss the Zoom tutorial with NuFace founder Tera Peterson.

I found it essential. I’m sure you could get a pretty similar experience with a YouTube tutorial, but being able to ask specific questions was super helpful. My co-worker, Alex, at one point exclaimed that she could feel the currency on her skin, assuming this meant it was working. Turns out, it’s the opposite. Any minor pain or discomfort means you need to add more gel primer onto your skin.

Describe your experience using the NuFace tool.

I primarily used the NuFace Trinity device with the traditional facial trainer attachment (the one with two round balls). I felt like I had mastered how to use this device—it was simple and straightforward. I have a very specific skincare routine, so at first I was a bit confused how and when to use the “leave-on” gel primer. My solution was to wash the gel primer off after I used the device and then proceed with my normal routine. I experimented a bit with the lip and eye attachment and the red light therapy attachment, but found the former a bit more complicated to master and the latter a bit too time consuming.

Did the NuFace Tool give you results? Would you use it again?

Yes, immediately after each use, my skin felt slightly lifted and more defined. I will absolutely continue to use the NuFace tool.

Alex Ben-Gurion, Visuals and Content Director

Have you tried microcurrent treatments before?

I had vaguely heard of microcurrent treatments and have probably experienced a version of it during my monthly facials, but was not aware of the at-home version—and its instant effects.

What was a skin concern you were hoping to target with the NuFace device?

I hoped to sculpt and reduce puffiness.

Discuss the Zoom tutorial with NuFace founder Tera Peterson.

The tutorial was very helpful in learning how to use the NuFace tool properly. Technique, consistency, and repetition is key to this device and Tera walked us through the subtle details of right vs. wrong usage. The gel primer is crucial to using the device without any literal “shock” factor—yes, the device sends little zingers through your skin if not used properly! (But I also appreciate that, because you know it’s working.) My co-workers and I watched our faces quite literally get lifted on the video call, so the proof was definitely in the pudding.

Describe your experience using the NuFace tool.

The experience was so simple and truly rewarding. I love using the main attachment, the facial trainer, several times across my jawline and upward to de-puff the cheeks and sculpt my jawline. After both sides with the facial trainer, I move onto the eye attachment which you hold under your eyebrow; this attachment really lifts your eyelids, making you look much more awake. It’s also a relaxing process that produces immediate results. I highly recommend it—I even bought one for my sister to share the love.

Did the NuFace Tool give you results? Would you use it again?

The NuFace Tool gave amazing results that I really didn’t know were possible at home or on the go. It’s perfect for traveling, events (well…in the future), or just looking refreshed after sitting at home all day. I will absolutely use it again and really love the device. I’ve recommended it to every one of my friends who wants to chat skincare.

Oona Wally, Senior Visuals Editor

Have you tried microcurrent treatments before?

I had heard of microcurrent treatments from having them done briefly during a facial. Tightening wasn’t the main purpose of those facials, they spent just a few minutes treating my face with microcurrent. I was told during that facial that the microcurrents were sent into the muscle of your face to contract the muscles, effectively exercising and tightening them, providing a more taut-looking face.

What was a skin concern you were hoping to target with the NuFace device?

I have laugh lines on my forehead and some under-eye bags that I hoped the NuFace would help clear by tightening the muscles and skin.

Discuss the Zoom tutorial with NuFace founder Tera Peterson.

We had a wonderful Zoom with NuFace’s founder, Tera Peterson, where she showed us how to correctly use the NuFace to achieve the most optimal results. She also gave us some of her own tips and tricks for specific concerns we had, which was very helpful. The directions that are included in the box are really thorough and clear, but it was an added bonus to have insider tips from Tera, who said she has been using microcurrent all her life.

Describe your experience using the NuFace tool. Did it work? Would you use it again?

I enjoyed using the NuFace. I hadn’t delved too deeply into skincare tools like this one, and felt like I was adventuring into new, uncharted lands.

The device definitely produced visible results. When I use it on half of my face and compare with the other half, there are absolutely noticeable differences. If you don’t compare one half to the other, though, results may be less obvious—but are said to become more significant with frequent use. I haven’t been keeping up with the routine as religiously, since I’m quite lazy when it comes to longer skincare routines, but I think if I use it almost every day as suggested by Tera, I would see some real, significant, long-lasting results.

Erin Meagher, Senior Designer

Have you tried microcurrent treatments before?

Yes—I briefly had a microcurrent treatment in addition to a lymphatic facial. I also follow a few beauty bloggers who have mentioned microcurrent treatments, specifically NuFace, as a part of their skin toning regimen. I had been wanting to try it out on a more regular basis.

What was a skin concern you were hoping to target with the NuFace device?

At the ripe age of 29, I have suddenly noticed the emergence of a tiny forehead line, albeit a small one. I’m interested in taking care of my skin, and wanted to see if there was any validity in terms of microcurrent treatments and preventative skincare.

Discuss the Zoom tutorial with NuFace founder Tera Peterson.

Tera was kind enough to hold an in-depth zoom session with us where she covered all of the methods, as well as the individual Trinity attachments and their effects. It was so necessary– each tool offers specific treatments that could be of use depending on your skin goals. I 100% recommend watching a few of the NuFace YouTube videos so you get the most out of your purchase.

Describe your experience using the NuFace tool.

I started off with the standard Trinity head after applying the 24K Gold Primer, targeting large areas of my face—from my neck to my cheekbones and forehead. I switched to the Ele, which was more focused on areas near the mouth or small sections of the eyebrow. I then finished off with the Wrinkle Reducer, which I used all over my face, mostly in areas I deem as having “texture problems.” (I loved this attachment, and the way the red light felt on my skin—very “spa-like”). I also used the Fix, on my under eyes and lips.

Did the NuFace Tool give you results? Would you use it again?

The tool most definitely works, as I immediately saw a slight lift on the treated side of my face versus the untreated. After the completion of only one full treatment, including use of all the attachments, my skin appeared plumper, rejuvenated, and more firm. As I’m using the tool more for preventative care, I actually found the full-size Trinity to be a bit bulky on the face—although still highly effective. For younger users who are more interested in using these types of tools sporadically for prevention purposes, I think the mini could be the perfect starter purchase. Surprisingly, I found that my favorite tool is actually the Fix. It’s so easy to travel with, and the tiny head is incredibly easy to swoop under the eyes (I have major dark circles) and on the lips, by giving an ever-so-subtle plumping effect.

