Pamela Anderson, nearly synonymous with the phrase “iconic blonde,” has a whole new head of hair. At Paris Fashion Week, the actor said goodbye to her blonde era (at least, for now) in favor of an 1980s-inspired redhead shag.

Anderson’s fresh color lies somewhere between a soft strawberry blonde and pure fiery red. Achieved in collaboration with Paris hair guru John Nollet, Anderson cited Swedish actors Gunnel Lindblom and Bibi Andersson—known for their frequent collaborations with Ingmar Bergman and striking looks between the late ’50s to mid-’70s—as inspiration.

At Mugler’s spring 2026 presentation on Thursday, Anderson leaned into her new persona. She styled her hair in an almost mullet-esque shape with flipped pieces lining the perimeter. Paired with a skin-tight dress with statement shoulders, the entire look was pure ’80s chic.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Anderson’s new shag is versatile, however. On Wednesday evening in Paris, the actor gelled her hair into a chin-length bob, creating a sleek, almost wet-look effect. It was a more modern, minimal approach than the one she took to sit front row at Mugler.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Anderson is currently gearing up to film Michael Cera’s directorial debut, Love Is Not the Answer, which might explain her new ’do. But, of course, this isn’t the first (and likely won’t be the last) time that the actor has made a bold beauty declaration at Paris Fashion Week.

In 2023, Anderson famously showed up to Vivienne Westwood’s Paris runway show makeup-free. Natural glam then became a cornerstone of Anderson’s red carpet appearances in the two years since, the inverse of the bombshell image she coined in the ’90s.

“There’s these beautiful clothes. I’m wearing Vivienne Westwood. I have this great hat and beautiful coat. Nobody’s going to notice if I don’t wear any makeup,” Anderson recalled to The Sunday Times in 2024. “I didn’t realize it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me,” she added. “It’s a great message—we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day.”