Selena Gomez’s ‘Sunset Blvd’ Glam Is Inspired By a Cult-Classic ’80s Film

Selena Gomez is taking inspiration from those cult classics. In a new video for her song “Sunset Blvd,” the singer and actor went full ’80s vixen in hair and makeup that nodded to Francis Ford Coppola’s 1982 film, One from the Heart.

The vintage-inspired visual, directed by Petra Collins, begins with Gomez daydreaming about Blanco. Gomez changes between several looks in the video—a black lingerie slip, a cherry red look, and a white button down—but maintains a singular beauty look throughout. She opted for a bold red lip and coiffed Hollywood curls. A classic red manicure completed the look. Like a true Hollywood starlet, she draped herself in tons of diamond bijoux.

One specific moment, in which Gomez sings adoringly to a miniature-sized Blanco, appears to directly nod to a famous scene in One from the Heart. In the musical, Leila (a runaway circus performer played by the German actress and model Nastassja Kinski) serenades Frederic Forrest’s character Hank with the song “Little Boy Blue.” Gomez took artistic liberty towards the end of the video when she took a literal bite out of Blanco.

“Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it’s also the title of our next song together,” Gomez said earlier this week of the special meaning behind the song. It is the latest track off of her and Blanco’s joint album, I Said I Love You First. They previously released “Scared of Loving You” and “Call Me When You Break Up” with Gracie Abrams.

This isn’t the first time that the couple have worked together. Blanco and Gomez, who got engaged in December 2024, previously collaborated on Gomez’s songs “Kill Em With Kindness” and “Single Soon” in 2015 and 2023, respectively.

“It was a little taste of what we are and how we made this together and how much we loved it and how much we love each other,” Gomez said of the album’s lead single “Scared of Loving You.” She continued that the track “just felt like it was meant to be.”