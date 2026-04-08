Yes, “Hangover Skin” Is Real—Here’s How to Fix It

At some point between the second martini and the last laugh, we make a silent pact with tomorrow. We promise water, restraint, a proper cleanse before bed. And yet, morning arrives and you still look…puffy and tired. “Hangover skin” is the polite term (it almost sounds charming!). In reality, it is the skin’s audit of our excess. After even one night of cocktails or wine, the complexion can appear swollen and thirsty.

According to renowned aesthetician and skincare expert Joomee Song—whose client list includes Lady Gaga, Greta Lee, Emma Stone, and many more—this reaction is not a cosmetic coincidence. Alcohol, she explains, “acts as an irritant in the body, setting off a mild inflammatory response. The under-eye area, with its delicate structure, tends to reveal puffiness first. For others, the cheeks and lower face take on a subtle fullness that feels unfamiliar.”

Joomee Song Courtesy

This water retention is exacerbated by vasodilation: alcohol relaxes blood vessels, allowing them to widen. The result is that familiar flush, sometimes charming in candlelight, decidedly less so at 9 in the morning. “Skin can appear blotchy, uneven, and quick to redden,” Song notes. “Then comes dehydration, the quiet architect behind much of the drama. As a diuretic, alcohol draws water from the body. With diminished hydration, the skin can look tighter, more textured, less composed. Paradoxically, dehydration may prompt the body to hold onto fluid, which only amplifies morning puffiness. The effect is a kind of optical contradiction—dry and swollen at once. As if we don’t have enough to deal with that drives us to drink in the first place.”

Prevention of hangover face, Song notes, is not about abstinence so much as strategy. “Hydration must begin early,” she says. “Drinking water before heading out and alternating water with each cocktail keeps internal reserves steadier. Skin dehydration does not discriminate. Even complexions prone to oil can look fatigued when water levels dip.”

Choice of drink also matters. “Lower-alcohol options tend to be gentler on the system. A five percent beer is less taxing than a 12 percent wine,” Song adds. “Distilled spirits, often hovering around 40 percent alcohol, demand the most from the body. And sugar, so charming in a coupe glass, compounds inflammation. Those prone to swelling may fare better with simpler compositions: clear spirits with soda or tonic rather than syrup-heavy concoctions.”

Then there is the cardinal rule of evenings that run long. “Thoroughly cleanse, please,” Song implores. “However minimal the routine, remove makeup and the day’s residue before sleep. Leaving product, oil, and city air on the skin increases irritation and invites congestion. A replenishing night cream or an overnight mask can act as a buffer, supporting the barrier while the body metabolizes its indulgence.”

On recovery mornings, Song focuses on circulation. Encouraging blood flow while tempering inflammation can shift the skin from stagnant to responsive. Electrolytes are her first directive in terms of consumption the morning after. Replenishing minerals supports restoration at a cellular level, benefiting both body and complexion. She favors Kaizen for its inclusion of taurine, which aids mineral absorption. The aim is to achieve internal equilibrium rather than experincing another spike and crash.

Topically, she recommends facial massage to assist lymphatic drainage. Using clean hands, sweep outward from the center of the face toward the temples, then down along the sides of the neck. Repeat several times.

An ice roller or a refrigerated sheet mask also helps constrict blood vessels, softening redness and reducing swelling.

For a more immersive reset, Song turns to bathing. Warm water encourages circulation, eases muscle tension, reduces fluid retention, and promotes relaxation. At home, fill the tub to chest height, add Epsom salts or magnesium chloride salts, and soak for 20 to 30 minutes. The temperature should be moderate. The goal is gentle perspiration, not further dehydration.

A night out need not become a weeklong complexion crisis. With a measure of foresight and a little choreography the next day, even hangover skin can be coaxed back into composure.