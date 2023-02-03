A confession: I steer clear of body oils. Am I aware that my Sahara Desert-esque skin could benefit from their moisturizing properties? Absolutely. But my fear of becoming a sticky, tacky mess always wins (I don’t think there is anything worse than my clothes sticking to my skin). But all of my concerns re: body oils withered away when I heard Sol de Janeiro was coming out with the Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil, the newest sidekick to the brand’s cult-favorite Bum Bum product family. I’m a huge lover of the Bum Bum line already, so I decided to put on my big girl panties and give this formula a whirl. Let’s just say I’m officially a body oil convert.

Like the famed Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, this oil is designed to firm the skin via a tightening ingredient called Guaraná, an Amazonian plant that is said to be five times more potent than coffee. But that’s not the only circulation-boosting ingredient you’ll find in the formula—muira puama and micro algae extract work in tandem to tone the skin and decrease puffiness. Finally, the oil also contains antioxidant-rich jaboticaba and Brazilian olive oil to gently nourish and protect the skin.

As far as scent goes, the Body Firmeza Oil boasts the same iconic Cheirosa 62 scent as the body cream—nutty top notes of pistachio and almond with a sweet ending of vanilla, salted caramel, and sandalwood. Yes, it’s as delectable as it sounds. And yes, it lingers beautifully throughout the day.

Aside from the application process being a completely sensorial experience, the formula is what made this quickly earn a spot in my routine. There is zero sticky, tacky, messy feeling when I apply this body oil. In fact, it’s quite the opposite: it would be safe to categorize this formula in the “dry body oil” category—it absorbs into my skin instantaneously without leaving behind a greasy film, and I can even slip into my favorite skin-tight Lululemon leggings immediately after application without running the risk of feeling like I’m wearing a wetsuit. The formula perks up my dry skin upon application and provides a subtle glow that masks any traces of dry patches or flakiness. although I haven’t noticed much skin firming, my skin always feels hydrated, soft, and revived.

The packaging also gets an A+ from me. Some body oils come in slim bottles that require you to use one hand to hold it steady and the other to pump out the product—which eventually becomes a greasy mess. I like that the Body Firmeza Oil comes in a wide bottle that I can set on my countertop, pump out with one hand, and apply as needed. Plus, the base of the bottle is lined with non-slip silicone to keep it from sliding around—genius.

There are a few different ways to use this body oil. Personally, I slather it on limb by limb for all-over hydration. If you’re looking to take things a step further and really reap some firming and depuffing benefits, the brand recommends utilizing a lymphatic drainage technique by massaging it into your skin using upward and outward motions (for extra sculpting, try using the oil in conjunction with the brand’s newly launched Body Firmeza Massage Tool). So if you’re on the hunt for a softening, hydrating, and quick-absorbing body oil that feels like nothing on your skin (but smells like everything), add this to your cart.