How to Repair and Rehydrate Your Skin After Sun Exposure

There are those disciplined sunscreen evangelists, who reapply SPF with near-religious rigor, and then there are the rest of us: people who don’t necessarily worship the sun, but occasionally surrender to it. During summertime, there’s even more time spent outdoors—long lunches al fresco, saltwater swims, bronzed shoulders, another glass of wine while basking in the sun. Doees it all sound familiar?

On a recent trip to Central America (where the UV index does not play games), I crossed the line between “healthy glow” and “excellent decision-making skills have left the building.” In less than 20 minutes—record time!—I acquired a beautiful tan, heat exhaustion, and my first real sunburn since childhood, all in one. Was it fatal? Let’s not get dramatic. Was it humbling? Absolutely. Once the redness faded, my peeling skin felt dehydrated, inflamed, and uneven.

Luckily, I had an arsenal of products to soothe and repair the damage. Because the good news is, the beauty world has caught up to the reality that effective recovery for post-sun damage must support the skin barrier without heavy fragrances and questionable ingredients. Enter: a whole new class of modern, post-sun recovery formulas that are designed to go beyond temporary relief and address everything the sun leaves behind, like fine lines and dehydration.

Certain home remedies are still useful, notes celebrity dermatologist Dr. Jessica Wu. To keep your skin supple, hydrated, and free from burns, she advises you “try to avoid the highest-exposure activities (boating, tennis, long walks) during peak sun hours, especially 1 to 3 PM. If you do get redder than expected, treat it like what it is: a real burn, with UV-induced inflammation and DNA damage. I recommend you start with chilled green-tea bags or green-tea compresses; they’re a great anti-inflammatory option because green tea polyphenols have antioxidant data in UV-exposed skin.”

But when you need a little extra help, these products come in the clutch. Below, shop a selection of the most effective post-sun skincare products, whether you’re vacationing on Sardinia’s Puntaldia Peninsula or marinating with the masses on Zuma Beach in L.A.

We’ve used this mask repeatedly for its ability to stabilize the skin’s cell structures, thanks to its key ingredient, ectoin. The creamy formula supports long-term recovery of sun-stressed skin while protecting against future environmental and temperature extremes (consider it for your winter après-ski days as well). Beyond its restorative benefits, it has a notable antiaging effect—it helps relax any facial tension.

Sea buckthorn is a top-tier skin-repair ingredient, and Weleda is one of the most respected natural skincare brands. It’s a match made in heaven. Apply this product to dry or slightly damp skin to help calm inflammation. The formula naturally contains rich, omega-fatty acids and vitamins A, C, and E, to defend against future oxidative stress.

When your skin has to be cocktail-hour ready but is refusing to cooperate after a day in the sun, this is the recovery step that restores order. One of the Sisley’s most reliable after-sun treatments, it delivers instantaneous comfort, rich with soothing plant extracts like carrot and nourishing shea butter. Your skin’s suppleness will be instantly restored.

The fundamentals always prevail, and that ethos extends to Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair. Use this two or three days after sun exposure, once the skin is no longer actively hot or inflamed. This will replenish hydration, reinforce the skin barrier, and support the skin’s natural repair mechanisms after UV stress.

This is a must for proper skin healing. Fast-absorbing bovine colostrum gel acts as a targeted repair for a complexion that’s veered into overexposed territory. This product helps calm visible reactivity, replenishes moisture levels, and supports a compromised barrier without heaviness or fuss.

Like a deep exhale for a sun-stressed face, this balm is a saving grace when it comes to skin healing. Blue Tansy, the hero ingredient here, is widely loved for its soothing properties. This high-grade composition will immediately comfort and rebalance compromised skin. Use it on slightly damp skin.

The O.G. of sunburn recovery, and still one of the best-kept “non-secret” secrets among dermatologists and veteran facialists, colloidal oatmeal is one of the simplest, most effective ways to support skin on its healing journey. This ingredient gently soothes, cleanses without stripping, and reinforces the skin’s protective barrier. Use it with lukewarm water, then pat the skin dry rather than rubbing.

You can layer on every serum in the world, but your skin still prefers to be fed from the inside. These melt-in-your-mouth pixies are best taken before and after sun exposure, delivering NAD+ support that boosts ATP, glutathione, and superoxide dismutase (key players in cellular energy, repair, and antioxidant defense). In other words, they help the body do what skincare products alone cannot.

Even if your skin is crying, you still need a cleanser that can properly remove that sunscreen, sweat, and makeup from your day outdoors. This is a gently intelligent reset, which uses refreshing spearmint and alfalfa leaf to clean without stripping.

Meet the perfect eye balm for skin showing the effects of sun exposure. The eye area is up to 10 times thinner than the rest of the face, with fewer support fibers and no oil glands, making it especially prone to dehydration and damage. This nourishing balm soothes, hydrates, and supports repair where the skin needs it most.

You may have misbehaved with your skin, but sunscreen remains non-negotiable (whether your complexion agrees or not). This new, clean-formulated sunscreen sits in a league of its own: a zinc-based formula that feels light on the skin but still potent, with soothing calendula, astaxanthin, and rose hydrosol. It’s never drying, and it doesn’t leave a white cast.

We like to use this product at night, on both the face and the body. The clean-formulated, sugarcane-derived squalane oil absorbs with minimal fuss and no greasy after-feel to replenish surface lipids following sun, salt, and heat exposure.

This is one of those cult-favorite products people tend to keep in rotation once they’ve tried it. Propolis, a bee resin used to protect hives, is naturally rich in bioflavonoids to calm and reduce redness. Best used in the evening.

Long before skincare became clinical and complicated, the healing powers of lactose in yogurt were relied on for their naturally soothing, cooling qualities. This modern formulation takes that ancient logic and refines it into a lightweight gel designed for sun-stressed skin. It’s perfectly calming and rehydrating.

Infused with sea buckthorn, squalane, chamomile, licorice root, reishi mushroom, and vitamin E, this nutrient-rich body lotion restores moisture, softens rough patches, and revives radiance.

Some souvenirs from vacation are better than others. When redness decides to come home with you, apply this lotion day and night to help your skin recover gracefully.