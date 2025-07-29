A Complete Guide to Taking Care of Your Skin in Summer

After years of battling summertime’s dry air, sunburns, and other skin woes, I’ve learned that the key to skincare in the heat isn’t about overloading on actives. It’s about knowing what your skin really needs to thrive in high temperatures.

Have you noticed that every year, your skin seems more sensitive to the sun? My friends in Europe never have this issue. I’ve seen their skincare regimen, and the thought of using retinol or peels in summer makes them recoil. Botox? Sure. But to suggest any treatment that could irritate or injure their skin topically in warm weather? No way.

Here in the U.S., we’ve learned the hard way that summer skincare demands restraint, not bravado. Over-treating during the hottest months won’t benefit your microbiome, which is there to protect against pigmentation and wrinkles. You may get a week of flawless skin with a harsh topical or peel, but the minute you step outside, your sunscreen and hat are not enough, and your barrier is compromised.

Biological skin engineer and skincare expert Kaitlyn Schneider says it best: “In my work, I’ve learned that consistency, not intensity, is what transforms skin—especially in a season when inflammation is already high. People often reach for harsh exfoliants, aggressive retinol, and high-concentration vitamin C in hopes of a summer glow. But inflammation doesn’t fix skin problems, it amplifies them. The best results come from ingredients that work with your skin, not against it.”

What you need this season is intelligent simplicity: hydration that holds, formulas that respect your skin’s natural architecture, and products that strengthen without the theatrics. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the skincare staples you shouldn’t go without during summer.

For a Skin Reset Sisley Paris Sisleÿa L'Intégral Anti-Âge La Cure $1,420 See on Sisley Paris If you’ve got the budget, this is the skincare investment that actually earns its keep. This isn’t a short-term fling; it’s a commitment—stick to the twice-a-year program for the full 30 days each round. You will see a difference, but patience is key. The plant actives here will work overtime for you in healing and repairing—because you’ve probably been a little too enthusiastic with that white-labeled tretinoin (no judgment, we’ve all been there). As far as timing goes, you’ve got options: start it pre-summer to prep and protect, or use it as your post-summer skin reboot, when your face needs some TLC before the fall.

For Oily Skin La Mer The Moisturizing Fresh Cream $390 See on La Mer Even if you have combination skin, this worthy splurge will keep you perfectly hydrated while controlling excess sebum. A little of this formula also goes a long way (as it should, for $390 a bottle). It’s a lightweight moisturizer and summer-routine pick that your skin deserves.

Best Value Tatcha Dewy Milk Moisturizer $64 See on Sephora This is proof that impressive skincare doesn’t always have to come with a hefty price tag. Tatcha’s moisturizer is lightweight, fresh, and super hydrating, even in sweltering heat. Additionally, Tatcha’s ingredients never disappoint. Japanese purple rice extract delivers antioxidant protection and a hint of natural sun defense, all while safeguarding your moisture barrier to keep it plump and bouncy. Zinc hyaluronate, meanwhile, works its calming magic, soothing inflammation.

To Soothe Redness Chanel La Solution 10 de Chanel Sensitive Skin Cream $117 See on Ulta New York City dermatologist Dr. Amy Wechsler cocreated this formulation with Chanel for the brand’s La Solution 10 de Chanel. It’s the face cream you didn’t know you needed—the hero component are the silver needle tea leaves, which soothe, calm, and tackle redness while also going after the enzymes that break down collagen.

The Go-To Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Redness Reducing Barrier Cream $92 See on Sephora One of our all-time favorites for smoothing, plumping, and healing the skin at night. The silky texture works to strengthen your skin barrier—and, more importantly, adds a noticeable glow upon awakening. The mondo grass and Japanese indigo extracts do an exceptional job at firming and minimizing lines.

Her Royal Highness Sisley Paris Supremÿa At Night The Supreme Antiaging Eye Cream $410 See on Sisley Paris Call it old money for your skin—this is the crown jewel of nighttime skincare. If you can justify splurging on a facial, you can surely justify this (and it will outlast the three-day facial glow-up far longer). A mainstay of French skincare long before TikTok influencers had a toy poodle in one hand and a ring light in the other, this powerhouse cream delivers real, visible results (smoother, brighter, and healthier) with serious staying power.

The Sleeper Hit Tammy Fender Plant Milk Serum $135 See on Tammy Fender A no-brainer from the first drop, this serum is your summer essential. It nourishes with nature’s finest, strengthening your microbiome, calming redness, and promoting healing. Your skin will absorb this like it’s thirsty for relief, trust me. White lily, milk thistle, and arnica come together to restore and illuminate, leaving you with a glow that feels both effortless and elevated. Wear it solo for that natural radiance, but don’t skip sunscreen during the day. (We advise you keep this product refrigerated, too!).

For Deep Healing Natura Bissé Diamond Extreme Serum $405 See on Bergdorf Goodman This one is an intensely reparative choice for summer. It’s a serum that fortifies the skin’s microbiome with an active prebiotic complex that gives beautiful results. The standout factor: the serum is powered by Natura Bissé’s innovative Smart Energy Complex to soothe external stressors. The brand’s cutting-edge chrono cosmetic technology also supports skin through both rest (sleep) and renewal (awake) cycles.

For Firming Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid $0 See on Rhode Hailey Bieber’s latest addition to the peptides pantheon feels great on the skin—it’s easy to apply, it’s seriously firm, and it’s deeply hydrating. Packed with peptides, marula oil, and brightening niacinamide, it absorbs quickly without feeling heavy. An added bonus: this active will not make your skin more sensitive to the sun.

To Extend Your Beautiful New Tan… Dior Solar The After-Sun Balm $55 See on Dior This is a formulation rich in Omega 6 and Omega 9s, which bring comfort, hydration and a silky, soft touch to your skin.

For Sun Protection Clé de Peau Beauté UV Protective Cream SPF 50+ $140 See on Clé de Peau Beauté A consistent summer staple, this ultra-smooth cream hydrates for 10 hours and provides SPF 50 protection. It’s so effective, we often skip our regular moisturizer underneath and let it do all the work hydrating and protecting.

Aftersun May Lindstrom The Blue Cocoon Solid Oil Facial Concentrate $220 See on May Lindstrom You need this ultimate sunburn savior, because even when you are covered up on the beach or boat, the sun still manages to get through. This is a heavenly application, with the highest quality sourced blue tansy to hea your skin. This repair balm truly is a must for a 2025 summer in the sun.

Pour La Bouche Clé de Peau Beauté Protective Lip Treatment SPF 25 $65 See on Neiman Marcus Don’t underestimate your lips this summer—they need protection too! Clé de Peau’s protective balm protects your lips from both UV rays and the relentless dryness of summer. Infused with healing Moroccan thyme, Japanese pearl extract, and rose and argan oils, the product nurtures while allowing only the good red light through, leaving lips soft and shielded.

The Super Gentle Eye Cream Tata Harper Superkind Bio-Barrier Eye Cream $132 See on Sephora Keep this product in the fridge and apply it day and night. It smooths away signs of fatigue and hydrates with the most exceptionally sourced plant botanicals, giving firmness and suppleness to your eye area. The formulation contains healing chamomile, lavender, and omega-rich apple seed oil.