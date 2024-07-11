How to Reapply Sunscreen and Keep Your Makeup Intact

By now, it’s well-known that applying sunscreen is a daily necessity, rain or shine. The problem? Many people stop there. Unfortunately, that initial application isn’t enough to keep you indefinitely protected for the day, rendering sunscreen reapplication equally as crucial as the first swipe. We get it—reapplying sunscreen on your face can be intimidating (after all, how will your makeup stay in tact?). While the thought of reapplying may conjure up thoughts of wrecked foundation and splotchy skin, know that modern-day formulas have made the process truly foolproof. Below, we’re sharing why it’s important to re-up your SPF—straight from dermatologists—plus tips for doing so.

The case for reapplication

Turn over any sunscreen bottle and you’ll see that the instructions for application—and reapplication—are crystal clear. “When using any drug, you need to follow its instructions or it’s not going to provide the desired outcome,” says Dr. Geeta Yadav, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Facet Dermatology. “Sunscreen is a FDA-regulated drug, and if you don’t reapply per the drug facts panel’s instructions, you likely won’t get the listed benefits like sunburn prevention and decreased risk of skin aging and skin cancer.”

Not to mention, both mineral and chemical formulations become less effective while sitting on your skin. This is, in part, due to the natural degradation of the formula (especially with chemical sunscreens, which lose effectiveness as the active components interact with UV light, says Dr. David Li, board-certified dermatologist), and other factors like sweating, smudging, swimming, and your skin’s natural oils.

Per the FDA, all sunscreens (including mineral and chemical) should be reapplied every two hours at the bare minimum—and more frequently if you’ve been swimming or sweating—especially if you’re not wearing a water-resistant formula. And remember, while mineral sunscreens are considered effective immediately upon application, chemical sunscreens must be applied about 15 to 20 minutes prior to exposure to allow enough time for the chemical reaction that provides protection to occur, says Yadav.

Powder Sunscreen

Powder sunscreens provide a slew of benefits—aside from shielding against harmful UV rays. They’re portable, serve as an easy way to reapply, and can help absorb excess oil, making them especially helpful for oily-skin folks. Because there’s no liquid involved, they’re less likely to cause a mess (read: you’ll be more inclined to actually use it). Plus, they come in tinted versions that can help even out your skin tone, when the scorching sun inevitably smudges off your foundation.

Most sunscreen powders are designed similarly, with the powder sitting at the bottom of the brush. To use one as a mode of reapplication, use small circular motions to make multiple passes across your face, neck, and ears.

Sunscreen Stick

If the day calls for a more natural makeup look (or no makeup at all), reapplying sunscreen with an SPF stick is a solid choice. Go for a clear formula, since it’s less likely to disrupt your foundation, and glide it on gently to keep skin protected and makeup intact. If you prefer not to apply the stick directly on top of your skin, apply some to your clean fingers and press the product into your skin. Keep in mind that if you choose the direct-to-skin method of application, you’ll want to sanitize the stick often with an alcohol wipe.

Sunscreen Spray

It doesn’t get much easier than a sunscreen spray. These non-drying formulas require a few simple spritzes that’ll provide a layer of protection and hydration all at once. For the mess-averse, SPF sprays are also a nifty, hands-free option that you can easily throw into your gym or beach bag for on-the-go reapplication. Generally speaking, you’ll want to give the sunscreen spray a good shake and hold it six to eight inches away from the face, making sure to hit the side of the face and neck.