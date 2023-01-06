An Honest Review of Supergoop’s New Antiaging SPF

I often get asked what my favorite sunscreen is. As a beauty writer, this excites me for two reasons: one, I’m happy people are actually invested in using sunscreen; and two, I’m always eager to profess my love for Supergoop. The brand has built quite the cult following among beauty editors and everyday folks alike—and I am no exception. The brand’s family of sunscreens hold a permanent spot in my bathroom drawer, with my “flavor” of the moment constantly rotating as I use up my tried-and-true formulas and test out newer ones. One such product that’s new to the game is the Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40, the next iteration of Supergoop’s Daily Dose line.

The Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40 fuses two of skincare’s most powerful antiaging ingredients: SPF and bioretinol. We know what you’re thinking. The general rule of thumb is to reserve retinol as a nighttime-only ingredient, as it’s known to increase your skin’s sensitivity to UV rays. So how can a daytime SPF product contain such an ingredient? Turns out the “bioretinol” part of this formula is actually bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to the revered ingredient that delivers the same antiaging benefits, but in a much gentler way. And it can be used day or night.

To complement bakuchiol’s retinol-mimicking qualities of reducing fine lines and stimulating collagen production, this formula contains L-Carsonine (a skin-firming peptide that filters blue light) as well as English oak bark extract to fend off free radicals and brighten the skin. The Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40 is also laced with a host of antioxidants (including grape seed and green tea extracts), and admittedly, has become one of my favorite sunscreen formulas to date.

This product is incredibly easy to use, apply, and wear. It’s tinted (thanks to the English oak bark extract), but blends into a sheer veil that’ll never leave behind a white cast. It has a fluid, serum-like consistency that illuminates on the skin, but not excessively. For a mineral sunscreen, the fact that it layers beautifully underneath makeup with no pilling is impressive. In fact, I’ve been using it in place of my usual glowy primers and bases because of how lightweight it feels. It’s especially become my go-to on no-makeup makeup days, when I want a moisturizing formula that imparts a pretty highlight and doesn’t feel greasy. It also requires little to no effort to blend into the skin—a major checkmark when we’re talking about mineral formulas. Another plus: If you’re a collector of Supergoop products, you’ll appreciate that this one comes with a purple dropper top, which makes it easy to find in a sea of the brand’s traditional yellow caps.

All in all, this workhorse of a formula filters blue light, fends off signs of aging, keeps you protected, and makes your skin look damn good in the process. In the name of efficiency, it’s a no-brainer if you’re looking for a way to up the ante on your antiaging game beyond traditional daily sunscreen use.