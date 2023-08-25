Product rotation should be a key component of your skincare routine. It’s a fact (with plenty of empirical evidence that you’ve no doubt experienced firsthand) that the skin gets used to products’ active ingredients after only a few months—in turn, the stellar results you first experienced may suddenly vanish. Additionally, not all products can be used together, nor target all your specific skin concerns. For these reasons, I’m an avid supporter of testing out new skincare regularly—especially those with, let’s call them, divergent ingredients.

Enter: the Sweet Chemistry Max Repair System, which I was recently given to test out. The advanced two-part skincare system was created by Dr. John O’Neill—who ran Columbia University’s Laboratory for Stem Cell and Tissue Engineering—and Alec Batis, the former VP of global marketing for NARS cosmetics who also happens to be a chemist. This cream and oil serum’s hero ingredients utilize the power of matrikine peptides—which Sweet Chemistry gleans from upcycled cow bones (the brand sources those bones from the meat industry, which discards them). This is the same technology used in tissue regeneration, organ transplants, and other medical procedures. Naturally, it has the power to transform the state of your skin. What impressed me was the water-to-active ingredient ratio in Sweet Chemistry’s Max Repair System. Their active ingredients comprise 40-45 percent of the product, vs. most skincare brands whose active ingredients make up only about 10 percent.

I blended both the Elasticity Reinforcing Cream with the Reparative Oil Serum Infusion and suggest you do the same for optimal results. I instantly saw a lift, then a reduction in my hyperpigmentation after a week. As a testament to Sweet Chemistry’s regenerative benefits, the pesky cut I got a few days before after scratching my face accidentally disappeared. Did I mention my fine lines? Well, there were far fewer of them after just one use. My skin was far more elastic and plump. I was more than impressed with the results.

As an added bonus, the products come in recyclable glass containers—so there is not only less product to waste, there’s no chance of chemical leaching and no need for excess preservatives in the composition. For all of these reasons, Sweet Chemistry is officially front and center in my product rotation.