The Best New Sunscreens for Every Skin Concern

Despite recent drama in the sunscreen industry—lower SPFs than advertised and benzene scares have been making headlines recently—it’s still important to slather up before you hit the beach or even walk around the block. It’s always a good time to reassess your sunscreen habits—both in the products you’re buying but how much you’re applying. You probably already know you should use sunscreen every day, but many people miss the mark on how much you actually should be applying. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends one ounce (think a shot glass size) for your entire body, but it’s easy to skimp. When it comes to the face, at least a few fingers’ worth is needed for sufficient coverage, and it should be reapplied throughout the day—not just in the morning—for maximum protection. Luckily, there are a bunch of exciting new products for every skin type and texture and we’ve rounded up the best and the brightest, here.

Best Overall

This waterproof, ‘80s-inspired sunscreen is as effective as it is chic with its retro branding. Vacation’s classic lotion contains coconut oil, aloe, niacinamide, and vitamin E to keep skin glowing and hydrated as well as protected. Bonus points for smelling like “coconut, banana, pool water, pool toys, and swimsuit lycra,” and they have a 20 percent zinc-only version for those who prefer mineral sunscreen.

Best for Sensitive Skin

This fragrance-free, mineral-based broad spectrum zinc oxide sunscreen shields sun damage, pollution, and blue light. Its blurring formula is packed with soothing aloe and calendula, plus it’s powered by green tea and vitamin E antioxidants to fight daily damage.

Best for Dry Skin

This new serum sunscreen doubles as skincare—Mara’s new oil-based serum sunscreen contains 13.22 percent non-nano zinc oxide, plus the brand’s signature algae blend to soothe skin and fight photoaging. The hydrating mix of avocado, moringa, and raspberry oils allows the product to work as a serum to keep skin moisturized and dewy, while leaving behind no white cast.

Best for Acne

Millennial- and Gen Z-friendly acne brand Zitsticka’s newest offering is a sheer serum designed specifically to target acne. A mineral-chemical hybrid, Megashade Sunscreen Serum contains tea tree oil, plus soothing and hydrating ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and ferulic acid.

Best for Combination

Hawthorne’s face sunscreen comes in a matte formula—perfect for reapplying all over when you’re feeling extra shiny in the afternoon.

Best for Hyperpigmentation

Skinceutical is perhaps best known for its groundbreaking vitamin C solutions, however the newest launch from the skincare brand promises a better, brighter visage with its sun protection. A lightweight formula that offers broad-spectrum UV protection with a powerful blend of 1% tranexamic acid, 2% niacinamide and 0.3% phenylethyl resorcinol helps minimize the look of existing discoloration. Hydrating glycerin also offers all-day hydration for dewier summer skin.

Best for Mature Skin

Le Prunier’s Plumscreen offers broad spectrum protection in addition to its antioxidant-rich Plum Superfruit Complex, which protects collagen and elastin from UV damage and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles over time.

Best Water-Resistant

Part moisturizer, part sunscreen, Kinfield’s Daily Dew promises to stay in place no matter how much you sweat (just remember to reapply every few hours regardless). This mineral SPF rubs in easily and contains other hydration properties thanks to sea kelp and glycerin.

Best for Body

With a delicate vanilla coconut scent, the non-aerosol spray from Bask Suncare offers broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection and is oxybenzone and octinoxate free. Plus, it doesn’t have the sticky or oily finish that often plagues other spray-on formulas.