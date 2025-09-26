Tightlining Is the Under-the-Radar Lash Technique That Makes Eyes Pop

Tightlining—that is, lining the upper water line of your eye with eyeliner—isn’t exactly new, but it’s certainly having its moment. While tightlining of the past may have been done with standard kohl pencils (or, frankly—whatever black liner was on hand—cue the smudging, transferring, and sometimes unintentional drama), 2025’s version of tightlining has been reimagined with modern upgrades: ultra-precise brushes, waterproof formulas, and even shades like brown, plum, or navy that enhance the lash line without looking like obvious eyeliner. Below, we tapped makeup artists to learn all about the technique, including its benefits and how exactly to do it.

What is tightlining?

Tightlining is a makeup technique that involves applying eyeliner to the upper waterline (that thin strip of skin right beneath your upper lashes, where the roots of your lashes meet your eyelid). According to Nadia Mohammadpour, Los Angeles-based makeup artist, tightlining creates depth and dimension that helps frame the eyes without the heavy or obvious appearance of eyeliner. “It’s a subtle enhancement that creates the illusion of a fuller lash line and a more wide-awake look,” she says.

The benefits of tightlining

Tightlining can give the illusion of more voluminous lashes. “Because the eyeliner fills in any gaps in the lashes, it automatically makes them look fuller and thicker,” says Kasey Spickard, New York-based makeup artist. Plus, the contrast of the deeper lash base against the whites of the eyes makes them appear brighter, more defined, and even a little bigger, adds Spickard. Tightlining can also help enhance your eye shape—it can elongate almond eyes, lift downturned eyes, or add balance to rounder shapes, depending on how it’s applied.

Tightlining is versatile enough to elevate everyday no-makeup looks with subtle definition, yet it can just as easily anchor bolder, more dramatic eye makeup when you want intensity. “Tightlining can make a look more dramatic, especially when paired with bottom waterline eyeliner,” says Spickard. “For natural looks, this technique makes the eyes look brighter and bigger.”

How to tightline, according to makeup artists

When it comes to tightlining, a waterproof formula is best. “To avoid smudging or transferring to the lower lid, always use a waterproof formula or a formula specifically made for the waterline,” says Mohammadpour. “You can also try taking it a step further by applying a dark shadow over the pencil to set as well.” If you have water-y eyes, Spickard recommends mixing a cake eyeliner (like Laura Mercier’s CakeTightline Cake Eyeliner) with a mixing medium (like MAC’s Mixing Medium Eyeliner). To take things a step further, Spickard says to use a dry cotton swab to wipe the waterline before tightlining. “This removes any excess moisture and allows the product to adhere more strongly to the water line,” he says.

For the actual application, Mohammadpour suggests starting with an elevated chin and lifting your lid with a clean finger to expose your upper waterline. From there, you can begin applying the eyeliner to the tightline area.

Who is tightlining best for?

The beauty of tightlining is that it works for a variety of eye shapes and sizes—it’s all about placement. “In hooded eyes, the upper lid tends to cover the lash line, making it tricky to apply liner without smudging or transferring, so tightlining is the perfect technique for this as it creates the illusion of thicker lashes without taking up lid space,” says Mohammadpour. “If you have hooded eyes, either avoid lining the lower lash line altogether or add a very light smudge of liner to the outer third of the lower lash line to create balance without closing off the eye.”

For those with smaller eyes, lining the outer two-thirds of the upper waterline only is your best bet. “You can also use a nude pencil liner on the lower waterline for an even brighter-eyed look,” she says.

Traditional shades like black or brown add instant fullness to the lash line, but today’s tightline-specific formulas come in an array of colors that let you play it up to complement your eye color. Think soft grays for a subtle edge, deep purples to make green or hazel eyes pop, or navy blues that enhance brown eyes. With these modern variations, tightlining can be as understated or as playful as you want it to be.