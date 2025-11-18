Tilda Swinton Goes Full Throttle for Messy Red Carpet Hair

As if she had just zoomed in from driving a convertible down a freeway, Tilda Swinton swept onto the red carpet last week with her platinum hair in disarray. Intentionally, of course.

At the 2026 Pirelli Calendar launch party in Vienna, Swinton made the case for hair that looked tousled. She arrived on the red carpet with the strands of her signature icy hairdo jolting out every which way. This was likely no accident. Wind-blown and impossibly chic hair makes sense for an event celebrating a premium tire manufacturer.

She paired her wind-kissed beauty moment with an apt ensemble from the Matières Fécales Spring 2026 collection. Her tea-length dress looked like it was in motion with ruching and pleats arranged along the skirt. To sharpen the silhouette, she layered on a cream bomber jacket and white racing gloves that carried a clean, aerodynamic edge of a Formula 1 pit crew.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Between curled Bowie-esque bouffants, gelled slick-backs, and her penchant for pink and yellow hair dye, Swinton has never backed down from experimenting with her beauty look over the years. But her “messed up” ‘do is just the latest example of messy locks in the fashion world.

During the past few runway seasons, we’ve witnessed an influx of laissez-faire hair shown by top brands in Paris and Milan. It’s been most notable at Miu Miu and Prada where hair guru Guido Palau reimagined classic styles—like school girl ponytails and buns—with frizz, static, and untamed strands. “It’s the irreverence that makes these messy hairstyles so modern,” Palau explained. “Showing that you haven’t taken the time to do your hair gives it a nonchalant air that’s always very attractive.”

As Palau alluded to, messy hair—and Swinton’s shag—shouldn’t be viewed as lazy, however. The unruly look is for someone who has much more important things—such as joyriding, top down—to do than waste their time taming their tresses.