Tokyo Stylez Brings a Rebel’s Eye to Her Larger-Than-Life Wigs

Wiggin’ Out With Tokyo Stylez—a new series that follows the life and star-studded career of hairstylist Mia Jackson—is not the wig artist known as Tokyo Stylez’s first go at TV. She’s appeared on Life of Kylie in 2017 (alongside her longtime client, fellow wig enthusiast Kylie Jenner,) and even starred in her own Queen of Stylez miniseries for Snapchat in 2020. It all surrounds her business of doing hair, which has led the Nebraska native’s wigs to be seen on a litany of A-list names: Beyoncé, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Gabrielle Union, Nicki Minaj, and many more. Entirely self-taught, Tokyo has also never served as an assistant to other hair artists.

“I was always, ‘I’m going to do everything my way and by myself.’ I never wanted to be underneath anyone,” Tokyo tells W. “I’m a little rebellious: I don’t like people telling me what to do or how to do it.”

While that has meant learning things the “hard way” at times, it’s also resulted in Tokyo becoming one of the most well-known names in the business. Wigging Out gives a peek into her world: doing hair for the likes of TS Madison, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and Cardi B. The “WAP” rapper wasn’t slated to join Tokyo on the show, which premieres August 8, at first. But when plans changed last-minute and Tokyo was asked to come on set for Cardi’s cover shoot, the cameras came along, too. “This was all reality,” she says. “It was actually happening live, as we were doing the show.” Below, Tokyo discusses blocking out the haters online, and the single hair product she cannot live without.

How did you first get into beauty?

I got into hair because my mom was incarcerated when I was younger. When she was gone, I was taking care of my sister while we lived with my dad. He didn’t know how to do hair, and nobody else was around. My sister was looking crazy. One day, I looked at her and thought, “Mom would be so pissed if she could see you right now.” So I sat her down and started doing her hair. Next thing you know, I was doing all the styles the same way my mom used to do them.

I know the wigs came much later, while you were helping a friend with a cancer benefit. What was it about wigs that made you fall in love?

I used to do a lot of braids, natural styles, weaves, and extensions. When I did my first wig it just looked really good and people liked how natural it was. It kind of blew up overnight. I never thought my claim to fame would be wigs. I thought it would just be me: I’m pretty and I dress cool.

At the time, it was something new that people weren’t used to seeing. But also, because I’m self-taught and didn’t go to school, I was making my way. I’m not messing up nobody’s natural hair or dealing with chemicals so I didn’t need a license.

You’ve worked with so many people over the years—Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Flo Milli—but I’m really interested in your relationship with Cardi B. When did that start? 2018?

It was actually a little before that. This is a story that gets twisted, but people think I was doing Nicki’s hair before I started working with Cardi and that was not true. I was doing Nicki’s hair around 2017, 2018 but I started working with Cardi in 2016. (Editor’s note: This timeline became headline news when Nicki Minaj accused Cardi B of “taking” Tokyo from her around the 2017 release of the “Motorsport” music video.)

Cardi made a post on social media saying she needed her hair done and I told Chris, my manager, that I wanted to work with her. Chris knew Patience, who was on Cardi’s team, so he reached out. That was in September 2016. It was such a vibe, it just felt like we knew each other forever. When I did her hair for her Amazon Alexa commercial for the 2018 Super Bowl, that’s when I really knew I was going to be a permanent [fixture].

Cardi B in the music video for WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion with hair by Tokyo Stylez YouTube

I interviewed a wig stylist recently who created a wig inspired by a cut you’d done. I remember when you put that cut on Cardi, there was a lot of Internet discourse about who first created that style. What are these moments like for you?

I call that my futuristic mullet—I think I did that one for the “Like What” video. But being that I’m one of the top dogs in the game, sometimes it feels like people try to humble me. I don’t know what it is, because I’m a very humble individual, but for some reason it feels like people are always trying to nitpick. But when people do that, it kind of motivates me. And for those who do celebrate me and recreate my stuff, like that stylist, it’s an amazing feeling. It just lets me know people respect me and what I’m doing.

Tokyo Stylez at the American Influencer Awards on November 18, 2019 in L.A. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards

I know you come from ballroom, and that you walk in the category of face. But in the earlier days, you also did hair for people in the scene.

Yeah. Actually, when I first moved to Atlanta, Amiyah Scott was my gay mother—and also one of my muses. I would do her for balls and different photo shoots, and that kind of made me blow up. She was really known for her hair and her wigs.

Let’s get into some of the Beauty Notes questions. Is there one product you can’t live without?

I have to have my Got2b Blasting Freeze spray. That’s a must, especially for wigs.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning, beauty-wise?

I really like drinking green juices, and I consider that part of my beauty regimen. I brush my teeth right after.

Is there a beauty trend you’ve tried that you now regret?

I would have to say extra, overlined lips. I hate that now.

Do you have a beauty icon?

It would probably be Kim Kardashian. She knows her stuff. She’s always ahead of the game: all the hacks, secrets, diet, procedures, everything.