Tubing Mascaras Are the Smudge-Proof Solution to Lasting Lash Definition

Tubing mascaras are quickly becoming a staple in 2025 makeup bags—and for good reason. Unlike traditional mascaras that rely on waxes and oils, tubing formulas wrap each lash in lightweight, flexible “tubes” that lock in definition without smudging, flaking, or transferring. Whether you want clump-free everyday lift or a budge-proof option for long days and special occasions, tubing mascaras deliver the kind of fuss-free wear modern beauty lovers are looking for. W spoke to makeup artists to get the lowdown on tubing mascaras.

What are tubing mascaras?

Tubing mascaras are formulas that contain polymer technology that wrap around the lashes like a tube rather than just adhering to your lashes, says makeup artist Lindsay Kastuk. One of the main reasons why tubing mascaras make an attractive alternative to traditional mascaras is that they’re less prone to flaking. “A tubing mascara will not dissipate from sweat, tears, humidity, or swimming—they also won’t transfer, as long as you let the formula dry completely before blinking or squeezing your eyes,” says Shani Gailbreath, a destination wedding makeup artist. “I exclusively use tubing formulas on my clients because they hold up in all climates and emotions.”

Another thing that sets these formulas apart is the effect they have on the lashes. “Tubing mascaras offer extra length, hold, and even lift to the lashes—without needing to use a lash curler,” says Kastuk. Unlike traditional mascaras that can cause the lashes to clump together, tubing formulas ensure every lash is separated and fanned out for a clean, airy finish. This precise separation not only makes lashes appear fuller and more defined, but also brightens and opens up the eyes, giving them a naturally wide-awake look. “If you prefer a less-is-more, natural, clean-girl aesthetic, tubing mascara is your friend,” Gailbreath adds.

If you’re someone with sensitive eyes, tubing mascaras are a game-changer when it comes to removal. Unlike traditional mascaras that may require tugging and an oil-based cleanser, tubing mascaras are easily removed with water (no makeup remover or aggressive rubbing needed, making them much gentler on the eyes and surrounding skin.

How to apply a tubing mascara

As Gailbreath recommends, start by applying the mascara from root to tip, using a wiggling motion to move the wand back and forth while coating each lash. “I suggest letting each coat dry fully before applying another coat,” she says, adding that you’ll also want to wipe the majority of the product off of the wand if it’s a new bottle to prevent clumping. That’ll ensure a more even coat, and give a cleaner, more defined lash look. You can also try bending the wand “so that you have an easier time getting the mascara on each and every lash.”