Is Vacation’s Viral Whipped Cream SPF Actually Any Good?

No matter how much brands try to make sunscreen fun—Put it in stick form! Make it smell sweet! Shiny packaging!—it’s difficult to make white casts, constant reapplications, and gooey lotions an enjoyable experience. But there is one product to test this theory: Vacation’s Classic Whip SPF 50 Sunscreen Mousse. This is the label’s cult-favorite (and self-described “World’s Best-Smelling Sunscreen”) in a different form—the sunblock comes in a canister with a “tilt valve” actuator, which you may recognize from the grocery store dairy aisle. This star-shaped tip produces mountains of slick foam that looks and feels like whipped cream. The sunscreen is packed with skin-loving ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, shea oil, and banana extract.

Can this water-resistant, dermatologist-tested, vegan formula create a summertime fantasy of leisure and indulgence? Four W magazine editors tried the sunscreen and gave their honest opinions about the results.

Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

What is your skin like these days?

I just got back from a wedding in the South of France and a work trip in Portofino, so by the grace of god, I am tan. I’ve been using Farmaesthetics’ Midnight Honey Oil all over my body a couple times a week to hydrate and soothe the sun out of my skin.

Are you a suncare savant?

I wouldn’t say I'm a suncare savant, but compared to the French people I was with at the wedding, I am on top of things. They won’t use SPF above 30; meanwhile, I’m offering them 60+ and using 50+ on my face. I have dark spots on my left cheek and right cheekbone, and they usually get darker during summer, so I have to remember to reapply often.

What was your first impression of Vacation’s Classic Whip?

I found the packaging cheeky and adorable. I was immediately drawn in because I am exactly the kind of sucker who purchases a product because it’s “cute!!!!!!”.

Did you enjoy using this sunscreen? When can you see yourself using this product in the future?

I loved using this sunscreen for a few reasons, not least of which because it’s such a conversation piece. I pulled it out of my bag at the beach and everyone had questions: What is that, is it whipped cream? Wait, it’s sunscreen? Is it good? To answer the latter query, yes, it’s incredibly good, and I would definitely use it again. The coconut scent screams vacation and is quite nostalgic. I would like to note that for me, this wasn’t really an everyday sunscreen; it’s thick and creamy, and a little bit goes a long way. It’s perfect for full-body coverage right after you’ve taken a swim in the sea.

Carolyn Twerksy Winkler, Writer

What is the skin on your body like these days?

Finally—thanks to the wet and warm spring weather—I don’t feel like a lizard anymore. My skin is no longer excessively dry, and I’m not slathering on lotion every few hours.

Do you tan often?

Truthfully, I am not a soak-up-the-sun kind of gal. I will find the shade or a good umbrella at the beach or pool, and plop down there for the day. While I like the way a tan looks on me, it’s just not worth it, so if I get some color, great, but that’s never my goal.

What are you looking for in a sunscreen product?

Protection, of course! And easy application. I’m lazy, so I like a spray bottle. I don’t want anything that feels too sticky on my skin, but I do like to feel something. Sometimes, you apply sunscreen and it feels like it just disappears into the abyss.

What was your impression of Vacation’s Classic Whip?

The packaging of the Classic Whip is great. What’s not to love? It’s retro and adorable, and I love whipped cream, so I had to remind myself not to tip the applicator into my mouth for a mid-day treat.

Did you enjoy using this sunscreen?

I was impressed with the sunscreen. Despite the fact that it’s a rub-in, not a spray, it was easy to apply—and weirdly fun because of the lightweight texture. I applied it haphazardly because I was in a rush, so I did get some product on the black tennis skirt I was wearing. But the product wiped right off the fabric and it didn’t stain. I will definitely use this product again.

Ashley Peña, Digital Designer

What is your skin like these days, specifically the skin on your body?

The skin on my body feels normal now that the weather has warmed up, but once I start tanning, I’ll add another layer of hydration for extra protection. The Osea Anti-Aging Body Balm is my go-to product at the moment.

When you think about sunscreen or suncare products, what comes to mind?

Vacation, actually! I already use two of their products religiously. The Super Spritz stays in my bag so I can reapply sunscreen over my makeup; it’s almost like a setting spray. I even have a couple minis. I pack the Chardonnay Oil on every vacation, but I also use it any time I want to add extra shine to my body.

What was your first impression of this new product?

Vacation’s packaging design is always so creative and nostalgic—the bottle shape got me! I also like that the canister isn’t massive, so I can easily throw it in my purse. Most sunscreen products have a strong scent to them, so I was surprised that the smell of the Classic Whip is light and doesn’t outdo any perfume I’ll apply afterward. It’s a major plus that the texture is lightweight, rubs in quickly, and isn’t overly greasy. And most importantly, there’s no white cast!!!

Did you like this sunscreen?

I loved using it. I have to admit, although I’m very good about applying and reapplying face sunscreen daily, I can’t say the same for my body. The whole experience of shaking the bottle and dispensing it like whipped cream is so satisfying. I’ve been reaching for the bottle every day just because it’s so fun to apply!

Che Baez, Visuals Editor

What is your skin like these days?

I’m diligent about applying lotions, oils—you name it—to my body after showering. The skin on my body is generally moisturized, though I tend to have dry skin on my legs from shaving (which annoys me to no end).

When trying out new sunscreens, what about a product stands out to you?

I want a sunscreen that I don’t have to spend time on—I want it to blend in quickly so I can get on with my life, and I don’t want there to be any of the dreaded white cast, especially when I’m applying sunscreen to places like my back, where I can’t fully see the lay of the land.

What was your first impression of Vacation’s Classic Whip?

The form factor of this sunscreen is so cute. I know that doesn’t have anything to do with the formula itself, but it genuinely made me want to apply sunscreen every single day, simply because it was fun. And isn’t that great? We’ve all forgotten to reapply (or apply at all). I needed that youthful feeling of giddiness in my bodycare routine.

The sunscreen itself is very light, so if you have skin on the oilier side, this sunscreen is for you. It rubbed in quickly, which is exactly what I need when rushing to lay outside. It also smells insanely good.

Did you like it?

I did! I thought the bottle was a great way to get me to remember to apply throughout the day, and I appreciated the novelty of it—sometimes we just need something fun in our lives to make mundane moments whimsical.