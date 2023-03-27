The first time I tried powder foundation, I was far from sold. The product other beauty enthusiasts had raved about left me high and dry—literally, with makeup settling into my fine lines almost instantly. As someone with dry skin, I should have known better, I thought at the time. But when Wander Beauty’s Wanderlust Powder Foundation came into the picture, I realized that writing off foundation powder as something I could never use is as illogical as an oily-skinned person foregoing moisturizer. It’s all about finding the right formulas that mesh well with your skin type. And the Wanderlust Powder Foundation does just that for me.

After months of being sold out in stores (and boasting a waitlist of over 6,000 eager customers), I decided to give the foundation a whirl to see what all the hype was about. Packaging-wise, I’m a fan. Like most other compacts, this one comes with a plastic divider that protects the powder on one side and holds the included antimicrobial rubicell sponge on the other. The compact is lightweight, travel-friendly, and fits into my everyday bag nicely.

This product’s formulation is unlike any other foundation I’ve used before—liquid or powder. Like my liquid foundation, it smoothes out my skin and delivers a blurred, airbrushed finish. But unlike other powder foundations I’ve tried, it doesn’t appear chalky or settle into my lines (many of which live around my nose and mouth). You can sheer out or build up depending on how Wander’s powder foundation is applied (sponge versus brush) and how heavy of a pressure is used. Despite its soft matte finish, it doesn’t emphasize any dry patches on my skin. Plus, I don’t feel the need to color correct my redness before applying (a step I typically take pre-foundation). Two to three layers of this powder evens out my skin tone beautifully, and it continues to feel weightless on my face despite its full coverage.

Aside from how good it looks, this foundation boasts a laundry list of skincare benefits: it plumps and hydrates with hyaluronic acid, strengthens the skin barrier with allantoin, and protects against free radical damage with vitamin E. I find that the foundation actually looks better the longer I wear it—perhaps due to the fact that it’s fueled by liposome technology, which encapsulates the blend of active ingredients and ensures they penetrate better (and longer) into the skin. It’s also incredibly versatile: for those who favor liquid foundation, a dusting of Wander’s powder adds extra coverage as the very last step in a makeup look. If you have oily skin, this product is a wonderful mattifying, touch-up powder. It can also be used as an everyday, natural-looking complexion evener.

This has easily become my new go-to foundation for everyday use. I like that the compact comes equipped with a sponge and a mirror for easy, on-the-go application. Beyond this, it goes on smoothly, offers flawless coverage without exaggerating my lines, and provides skincare benefits that protect against dry skin during the transition from winter to spring.