Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval. Outfits by MIU MIU. Styling by Dora Fung. Hair and Makeup by Alexis Day.
Writer, director, and actress Isabel Sandoval isn’t your average filmmaker. The triple threat, who created her feature films Señorita, Apparition, and most recently, Lingua Franca, is quite the chic cinephile, and an image-making master who should be referred to as the “queen of sensual cinema.” In fact, she recently wrote a great essay about her “feverish devotion” to sensuality on screen, and has been known to tweet about her history with “manifesting erotic desire” in relation to film. At the 2021 Venice International Film Festival, Sandoval arrived—dressed in Miu Miu, of course, and styled by Dora Fung—to celebrate her short film Shangri-La, in which she stars as a Filipina woman wrapped up in a covert affair with a white farmer during the Great Depression, with Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales directors Alice Rohrwacher, Kaouther Ben Hania and Betty’s Crystal Moselle. Sandoval also captured some fun times on the lido, intimate moments behind-the-scenes at dinners, and some zombies on their way to a screening. See the rest of her Venice photo diary here—featuring appearances from Luca Guadagnino, Kiki Layne, and some fabulous Miu Miu outfits.