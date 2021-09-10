Writer, director, and actress Isabel Sandoval isn’t your average filmmaker. The triple threat, who created her feature films Señorita, Apparition, and most recently, Lingua Franca, is quite the chic cinephile, and an image-making master who should be referred to as the “queen of sensual cinema.” In fact, she recently wrote a great essay about her “feverish devotion” to sensuality on screen, and has been known to tweet about her history with “manifesting erotic desire” in relation to film. At the 2021 Venice International Film Festival, Sandoval arrived—dressed in Miu Miu, of course, and styled by Dora Fung—to celebrate her short film Shangri-La, in which she stars as a Filipina woman wrapped up in a covert affair with a white farmer during the Great Depression, with Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales directors Alice Rohrwacher, Kaouther Ben Hania and Betty’s Crystal Moselle. Sandoval also captured some fun times on the lido, intimate moments behind-the-scenes at dinners, and some zombies on their way to a screening. See the rest of her Venice photo diary here—featuring appearances from Luca Guadagnino, Kiki Layne, and some fabulous Miu Miu outfits.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval Getting a fitting done at the Miu Miu store in Midtown Manhattan on August 25, ahead of the red carpet premiere.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval Visiting an installation at the Architecture Biennale.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval My first breakfast at Hotel Bauer Palazzo.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval Napping on the boat to Burano.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval Attending an 8:30 A.M. Dune screening on September 4, where they put your phones in a secure plastic bag.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval Getting ready for the Shangri-La premiere (with makeup artist Alexis Day).

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval On the boat to Hotel Excelsior on the way to the Shangri-La premiere on September 4.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval Posing for Brigitte Lacombe during the photo call.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval A light photo call moment with Kaouther Ben Hania right before the Shangri-La red carpet premiere on September 4.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval With Kiki Layne at the dinner for Miu Miu Women’s Tales on September 4.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval With Luca Guadagnino at the Fondazione Prada dinner on September 4.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval With Miu Miu Women’s Tales directors Alice Rohrwacher, Kaouther Ben Hania and Betty's Crystal Moselle on September 4.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval On the boat for my Miu Miu panel on September 5.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval At a Miu Miu private dinner at Acquapazza with Ciara Bravo and Patricia Allison on September 5.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval Checking out the regatta festival of gondoliers on September 6.

Courtesy of Isabel Sandoval Kiki Layne after her Miu Miu talk on September 6.