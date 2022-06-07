Penny Marshall’s 1992 hit, A League of Their Own, is the latest film to get the reboot treatment, with an eight-episode series loosely based on the movie coming to Amazon Prime this August. Co-created by Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson, and Mozart in The Jungle showrunner, Will Graham, the show will once again tell the story of the Rockford Peaches, an all-female baseball team that sprung up in the Midwest during World War II.

“I had always been obsessed with the movie,” Graham told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2020. “I played Little League for eight years and I’m queer and it was torture and I never felt like I fit in. That’s part of why I was so obsessed with the movie as a kid. It’s a story that has this queer subtext about how you can find a place on the field.”

Unlike the original movie, the new series will explore the racism that was extremely prevalent in the women’s league at that time, with only white-passing women allowed to participate. The show will also highlight sexuality through the relationships between the players. “In talking to a few of the former players about their experience as queer women at the time, one of them said to us, ‘It was a party,’” Graham explained about his research for the show. “As a gay person, I never heard anyone say that about a pre-Stonewall event in gay history. There’s this sense of joy, and they actually got to find things they loved and it felt like that would be a good story to tell right now.”

A League of Their Own will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month before dropping all eight episodes on Amazon Prime on August 12th. Aside from Jacobson, the show also stars D’Arcy Carden from The Good Place, as well as Nick Offerman in the coaching role played by Tom Hanks in the original film. As of now, Amazon Prime has only released a minute-long teaser trailer, set to Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen.” Check it out below: