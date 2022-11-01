Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to join the ever-growing A Quiet Place universe. According to Deadline, the actress is in “final negotiations” to star in a spin-off of the horror film, titled A Quiet Place: Day One.

Michael Sarnoski (who recently worked with Nicholas Cage on the critically acclaimed thriller Pig) will direct the film, which was based off an idea by John Krasinski. As of now, the movie has a release date of March 8, 2024. The details of the film remain under wraps, but from the title of the project, it seems like it could be a prequel to the first two films that explains the origin story of the apocalypse and the blind monsters at the forefront of the original story. It does not seem like Krasinski nor Emily Blunt, who both starred in the first film, will be featured in Day One.

Either way, Day One will not be a sequel of the second A Quiet Place movie, but rather a spin-off. In fact, Krasinski is also currently working on A Quiet Place III, which he is set to write and direct, though that film isn’t expected until 2025. According to Deadline, Paramount is hoping Day One will help create A Quiet Place universe that can be continuously built upon in the future.

Krasinski and Noah Jupe in A Quiet Place. Photograph by Jonny Cournoyer / Paramount / Everett