Often called the Met Gala of the West, the Academy Museum Gala has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most glamorous annual events—a fundraiser supporting the museum’s exhibitions, education programs, and ongoing preservation of cinema history. Each year, major fashion houses take over tables with their A-list ambassadors and friends of the brand, transforming Los Angeles’s Academy Museum into a red-carpet constellation of style.

This year, Tiffany & Co. brought its signature sparkle to the soirée, with stars including Greta Lee, Mikey Madison, Olivia Wilde, Channing Tatum, and power couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade all wearing pieces from the legendary jeweler. Union and Wade coordinated in his-and-hers versions of the iconic Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. Bird on a Rock designs—hers, a necklace, his a brooch—while Wilde’s minimalist Saint Laurent gown was accented by Schlumberger’s Flame earrings. Lee opted for modern minimalism in platinum and diamonds from the Tiffany archives and Kirsten Dunst stuck to a floral theme, pairing her lace Rodarte dress with gold and ruby petal-like earrings. Meanwhile, Channing Tatum’s brooch could double as the most luxurious of boutonnières.

For Tiffany & Co., which was a founding supporter of the Academy Museum when it opened in 2021, the night reflected its enduring relationship with Hollywood, a bond that stretches from Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s to the stars of today. Here, photographer Adrian Martin offers an exclusive look at the stars.

Greta Lee Photographed by Adrian Martin

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Photographed by Adrian Martin

Kirsten Dunst Photographed by Adrian Martin

Channing Tatum Photographed by Adrian Martin

Olivia Wilde Photographed by Adrian Martin

Mikey Madison Photographed by Adrian Martin

Laura Harrier Photographed by Adrian Martin

Amanda Seyfried Photographed by Adrian Martin

Dwyane Wade Photographed by Adrian Martin

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Photographed by Adrian Martin