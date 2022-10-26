Adele’s “I Drink Wine” is exactly what it promises. It is indeed a great song to listen to while drinking. Perhaps with a bit of crying, too. Now there are visuals to enjoy while imbibing. The latest video from 30 was released on Wednesday, October 26, and it has a very autumnal color palette combined with a very summery activity: tubing.

The story opens with a piano player up on a tall bridge. Then, Adele rolls right underneath it and down the lazy river, wearing an off-the-shoulder gold gown and carrying an almost empty bottle of rosé. The dress is custom Valentino couture, but it happens to be one she had just lying around. She previously wore the Pierpaolo Piccioli design earlier this year to perform the track at the BRIT Awards.

Adele passes several tableaux along the shore before spotting a shirtless Kendrick Sampson, well-known as the heart throb/breaker Nathan on HBO’s Insecure. They try to connect in the water, but synchronized dancers intervene, shoving her away from him as she sings, “Cause I want you so bad, but you can’t fight fire with fire.”

The video ends with Adele pushing away her wine-drinking ways and then having a little Ophelia moment.

Screenshot via Adele/YouTube

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adele’s Las Vegas residency, “Weekends With Adele,” opens in November and will run through March 2023.

In a note on her website, Adele wrote, “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you x Adele.”