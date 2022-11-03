WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness can’t exactly be called a break out character, since she is the series’ main antagonist, but the villainous witch was loved so much that she’s received her own spin-off. Kathryn Hahn will be starring in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, reprising her role as a magical woman who sucks power out of the other witches around her and who kept Wanda, the Scarlet Witch, bamboozled for nearly an entire season of her own show.

Here’s what we know about the new series so far.

What is Coven of Chaos about?

Marvel generally doesn’t release a whole lot of info on projects in the works, but from the title, it may focus on Agatha’s life before she came into Wanda’s. In one scene from WandaVision, Agatha Harkness is shown at a Salem witch trial being tied to a pole. She confesses to being a witch — but the twist is that she is actually on trial for stealing powers from her other coven members. Could the show be about what Agatha was like before this moment when she and the rest of her coven were still on good terms?

Alternatively, WandaVision ends with Agatha trapped in Westview, forced to live as her “Agnes” persona, the goofy next-door neighbor with no autonomy. The new series could explore how Agatha lives in Westview or even how she breaks out of her imprisonment.

Who stars in Coven of Chaos?

Kathryn Hahn will of course be back as Agatha, and it was announced in November 2022 that Parks & Recreation star Aubrey Plaza will joining the cast as well. Her character is still under wraps, but a witch is probably a good guess. Also signed on is Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Emma Caulfield Ford, reprising her role as Dottie from WandaVision, the high status house wife of Westview who was under Wanda’s control. And Variety reported that Heartstopper star Joe Locke will be a new character in the series.

Hahn and Plaza have actually worked together before, as the former actress had a recurring role on Parks & Rec as political strategist Jen Barkley.

Is Covens of Chaos in production?

The series was announced by Variety in October of 2021, and Disney officially confirmed about a month later. It’s unclear if production has begun, but they seem to be quickly assembling the cast.

When Will Covens of Chaos Premiere?

So far, the rough date given is late 2023.