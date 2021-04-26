Alan Kim has been nothing but a delight since skyrocketing to fame for his breakout performance in Minari, which the newly nine-year-old filmed when he was just seven. Thanks to Thom Browne, since this singular awards season began, that’s been as simple as turning up. The all-American designer is no stranger to enlisting eclectic ambassadors to enliven his longtime, shrunken uniform, but none has yet to revive the classic quite like his youngest, Kim.

The first photos Kim shared of his latest Browne look made it clear why he and Browne have so quickly hit it off. “It’s time for the Oscars, but first I have to walk Cream,” the actor captioned an Instagram carousel of himself walking his pup. (Browne, of course, is inextricably tied to his dachshund, Hector, who’s even a staple of his accessories line.)

Cream didn’t make it to the ceremony, but Kim didn’t need anyone else to became a red-carpet breakout in his own right. For starters, the actor casually provided E! vet Giuliana Rancic with the most generic response to the most generic of red-carpet questions: “Well I mean, almost everything. I just loved everything,” he said, nonchalantly, when she asked what he loved most about shooting the film.

A similarly vague reply would have been expected for Rancic’s followup: “Is there anyone you’re expected to meet tonight?” Kim hesitated, then offered the opposite of a stock response. “No, not really, I’m fine with anybody,” he said.