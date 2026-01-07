Alexander Skarsgård Always Understands the Assignment

Alexander Skarsgård always commits to the bit—whether that means playing a man set on fire in photographer Tyrone Lebon’s Best Performances photo shoot for W or disappearing into the role of Ray, the charismatic, leather-clad leader of a motorcycle gang who draws a young, mild-mannered man into a BDSM relationship in Pillion. Director Harry Lighton’s feature debut, which won best screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival, stars Skarsgård opposite Harry Melling in a coming-of-age film that is at once disarming and unexpectedly heartwarming. For the Swedish star, Ray’s assured confidence didn’t stop at the screen, spilling into Skarsgård’s cheeky red carpet wardrobe, which has ranged from a sex toy–printed blouse to the now infamous Saint Laurent thigh-high boots. In conversation with W’s Lynn Hirschberg, the 49-year-old discusses his viral looks, what drew him to the project, and growing up as the son of Stellan Skarsgård.

Pillion is a BDSM romantic comedy. Did that intrigue you?

Well, I thought it was going to be more of a sub/dom story than a rom-com, but it was also sweet and tender. The initial description was: “Colin, a wallflower, goes on a date with Ray, the enigmatic leader of a bike gang, and it’s the beginning of a strange relationship.” I was hooked from the first page of the script.

Harry Melling, who plays Colin, and I met only two days before we started shooting. There’s a big wrestling scene in the film, and we met rehearsing that. We shook hands, and we started wrestling. It was a great way to get to know each other in our little buttless singlets.

Did you know Harry Melling from Harry Potter?

I knew him from The Pale Blue Eye. I thought he was a terrific actor. I had a couple of friends who had worked with him, and everyone spoke so highly of him. So it was pretty exciting.

Skarsgård wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello shirt, pants, tie, and shoes.

Your costumes in the film were quite dramatic.

When I first envisioned gay biker culture, I thought the aesthetic would be more Tom of Finland, which I was excited about. Don't get me wrong, I love that. But the outfits were a bit more utilitarian—it's like real gear. There was an aesthetic that was more contemporary.

In Cannes, you were having some fun with the looks.

I was inspired by the guys in the film. The GBMCC, Gay Bikers Motorcycle Club in the U.K., whose members are in the film, came to the premiere in Cannes wearing their gear, including their harnesses. One guy brought his pup mask. It just felt boring showing up in a regular black tuxedo. I wanted to bring a little leather to the carpet.

Did you always want to be an actor?

No. My father's an actor, but I didn't want to be an actor at all, actually. When I was 7, my dad's friend, who is a director, needed a 7-year-old kid for his movie, and I happened to be around. When I was 13, I did a small movie made for television, but it got a little bit of attention and it made me very uncomfortable. I wanted to be a normal kid, so I quit and didn't act for eight years.

What brought you back?

Desperation maybe. When I was 20, 21, I remembered that I quite enjoyed being on set. I went to theater college in New York and, after a few years, I got my first job in the States. It was Zoolander.

Stuntman Chris Patton stands in for Skarsgård.

Do you dream in English or Swedish?

My dreams are in English. My nightmares are in Swedish, since it’s a better language for dreams that will haunt you.

When you were growing up, who was your cinematic crush?

Jessica Lange in Tootsie. She was gorgeous. It was the first time I felt butterflies. I was mesmerized by her. I’ve never met Jessica Lange, but I saw her at an awards show a couple of years ago, and I definitely got starstruck. I did not say hello. I was intimidated.

Where was your first kiss?

Summer camp. I was 29 [Laughs]. I might have been slightly younger. No, I was probably 12.

Do you like parties?

I do love a party. I have seven siblings. I’m the oldest, and our household growing up was like a movie set. It was chaotic: We’re a big family, and my grandparents lived across the street; my uncle and his wife lived upstairs. Most of the people in my family are in some kind of artistic profession, like musicians or actors or writers or painters. So it's a lot of very colorful personalities that I hated when I was a teen. I didn't hate them, specifically, but I hated the fact that my family wasn't normal.

Really?

I wanted to blend in. My biggest dream was for my dad to work in an office, a cubicle, wear a gray suit, drive a Saab to work, and have a briefcase. He never had a briefcase. He had weird tote bags.

