As Elizabeth Holmes and her lawyers prepare to deliver their closing arguments for her fraud trial currently underway in San Jose, Hulu is preparing to take us back in time to where the Theranos journey started. The streaming service just released the first photos of their upcoming series, The Dropout, based on an ABC podcast of the same name all about the rise and fall of Theranos and Holmes.

In the show, Amanda Seyfried stars as the disgraced founder, having replaced Kate McKinnon in the project back in March. Of course, she is wearing what became Holmes’ signature during her time in the public eye—a black turtleneck—in three of the four first look-photos. Two of the shots also show Seyfried with Naveen Andrews who stars alongside the actress as Sunny Balwani, Holmes’ ex-boyfriend and business partner who is currently awaiting trial for fraud thanks to his role in Theranos.

Courtesy of Hulu

Hulu is describing The Dropout as “an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong,” promising the show will explore how “the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye.”

Holmes rose to fame in the tech industry in 2003 when she founded Theranos, a company that claimed it had the technology to deliver blood test results with just one prick of the finger. The company closed in 2018 when it continuously failed to deliver what it originally promised to its investors and customers. Holmes is now facing 11 counts of fraud for her role in the company and their elaborate lies.

Because of the legal battle, the show’s executive producer, Liz Meriwether, was unable to speak to Holmes for The Dropout, though she did talk with many others involved in Theranos. Throughout the trial, as new information came to light, Meriwether told Entertainment Weekly she had do “rewrites on the fly.”

The first three episodes of The Dropout will be available on Hulu on Thursday, March 3, with episodes premiering weekly afterwards.

Courtesy of Hulu