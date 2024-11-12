The Insider’s Guide to Amsterdam

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

We chatted with four Amsterdam locals with deep ties to the city’s creative scenes: Renée van Wijngaarden of ready-to-wear line 1/Off Paris; Bas van Kranen, the two Michelin-star chef behind conscious fine-dining spot Flore; accessories designer Elza Wandler; and electronic artist and head of A&R at Dekmantel Records and Festival, Olf van Elden aka Interstellar Funk.

What

What to Bring:

Amsterdam is a biking and walking city, so come prepared with comfortable shoes and layers for weather best described as unpredictable. “You need layers in general, and especially layers against the rain,” emphasizes van Wijngaarden, who notes a good raincoat is a must. I would also recommend complementary knits that can build upon each other, plus water-resistant shoes. Local label Extreme Cashmere—with its ultra-fine, long thread knit pieces—is ideal for the ever-shifting climate.

Style-wise, “It’s difficult to say, because we’re quite versatile,” admits van Wijngaarden. That said, the city’s aesthetic is relaxed and colorful, more laid-back than Paris or Milan and more eccentric than, say, Copenhagen with its bright minimalism or Stockholm with its muted uniform. You can be as off-kilter as you desire and simultaneously lean into a comfortable look.

It makes sense to bring pieces that can easily transition from day to night and foot to bike. Wandler recommends a bag “that you can wear short for dinner and [long] to walk around during the day.”

“And don’t forget a reusable water bottle to stay sustainable,” says van Kranen. It’s true that Amsterdam is a city that holds eco-consciousness close to its heart—a quality that comes through in the restaurant and fashion scene especially.

What to Leave Behind

“What you should leave behind are umbrellas,” says van Kranen bluntly. “The wind tends to make them useless.”

It’s also not the most formal city. “People are not always super dressed-up,” shares van Wijngaarden. While you can certainly wear heels and ultra-glam pieces without stares, they simply won’t be necessary.

What to Keep in Mind:

There are a wealth of stereotypes about the Dutch capitol; the city is more interesting if you ignore them. “[The] misconception is that everyone smokes weed on the streets. Really that’s only the tourists,” Wandler says with a laugh.

Van Elden explains: “[People think] Amsterdam is all about the Red Light District and coffee shops. While those elements are part of the city’s history, they are by no means the essence of Amsterdam. The city is rich in culture, art, music, and a deep sense of tradition. There’s so much more to discover beyond the tourist hot spots—the galleries, museums, music venues, and parks all contribute to a vibrant and diverse culture.”

Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On a practical level, it’s worth renting a bike to explore. “Try the smaller streets and quieter canals. That’s where you still find the most authentic Amsterdam spots,” van Kranen says.

The city’s small size has its benefits. “Amsterdam is a village, and by bike you can discover most of the area within a few days,” van Elden adds.

Where

Where to Stay

“Staying in Baarsjes or North would be my recommendation, because these two neighborhoods have the most to offer,” van Elden says. Baarsjes is his personal favorite, steeped in tradition and fresh culture. “It’s quite close to the rest of the city, with lots of parks and water,” he explains. “It's probably one of the few places in the city where you can find a Turkish restaurant next to a sourdough bakery.”

Van Wijngaarden recommends North as a base, as well. “There you’ll find a lot of nice restaurants,” she says.

If it’s your first time in Amsterdam, it makes sense to stay in the center. “It’s of course very easy to go to multiple spots,” the designer notes.

Within the central district, The Dylan is a gorgeous, discreet option on one of the calmer Canal streets. The property, once Amsterdam’s first theater in the 17th century beloved by Rembrant, was designed by the studio behind the Rijksmuseum. You’ll find opulent, just-kitschy-enough minimalist interiors and a highly personal touch, akin to staying with a very fortunate family friend.

The Dylan Courtesy of The Dylan

For those looking for true luxury, Hotel de L’Europe is the go-to for old-school elegance and classic service. The recently introduced ‘t Huys wing (meaning “house”) is a draw—each suite is designed by a different Dutch tastemaker—as are the restaurants on-site.

Hotel de L’Europe Courtesy of Hotel de L’Europe

Then there’s Soho House, which Wandler recommends for its ultra-convenient location. She also loves Pillows Maurits at the Park in Amsterdam’s Oosterpark. “[It’s] the new cool kid in town,” she says.

Soho House Amsterdam Courtesy of Soho House Amsterdam

Where to Start the Day

“Amsterdam is a coffee place, so literally every corner on the street has a coffee bar,” laughs Wandler. Her favorites are Toki, Lot61, and Coffee District.

Toki Courteys of Toki

Van Wijngaarden recommends Ikaria. “It’s a super cute coffee corner and you always sit outside,” says the designer. “I go there a lot.”

Ikaria Courtesy of Unbookables

Friedhats Coffee—“paired with something fresh from Ulmus Bakkerij”—may be the best cup in town, van Kranen wagers. “Their focus on quality makes for the perfect morning combo.”

Another top option for pastries is Fort Negen, says van Elden, who seconds Ulmus as a great choice. (Try the ice cream croissant at Fort Negen for something in between breakfast and dessert— available with vegan rhubarb soft serve and other homemade flavors.) He also likes Oficina “for an amazing breakfast and lunch.”

Fort Negen Courtesy of Fort Negen

Finally, for an exquisitely simple meal, Buffet van Odette offers a lovely late breakfast in an elegant low-key setting. Their omelets—filled with rich truffles and cheese—are a highlight. (And Buffet is perfect for a solo meal later in the day with a book and a glass of natural wine by the canal.)

Buffet van Odette Courtesy of Buffet van Odette

Where to Eat

There’s a strong argument to be made that Amsterdam is in the midst of a culinary renaissance. Its restaurant scene is rich with diversity, not overly stuffy, and underlined by a marked interest in circularity and sustainability.

La Fiorita is a personal favorite as well as a selection of Wandler and van Elder. The set menu comes with an array of simple Italian starters followed by a main and a selection of desserts that, in Wandler’s words, “are magical.” The experience feels lush and deliberate. Take your time.

La Fiorita Courtesy of La Fiorita

“For a simple pizza, I go to Pazzi—the pizza is better than in Italy (it’s Italian-owned),” adds Wandler.

Van Elden suggests “heading to Zeedijk to try some of the excellent Asian spots like O-cha, Dun Yong, or Sichuan.”

Dun Yong Courtesy of Dun Yong

He also highlights Amsterdam’s “many fantastic Surinamese restaurants,” adding, “ this cuisine is quite common here, but you rarely find it elsewhere in Europe.”

Van Kranen helms Flore, which was previously a quite traditional two-star French fine dining establishment before he transformed it into a transportive exploration of traceable, hyper-local ingredients. Two menus, one North Sea-based and one entirely plant-based, sit side by side. It’s not to be missed if you can grab a reservation.

Flore © Chantal Arnts Interieur

The chef recommends Choux and Coulisse “for their simplicity and vibrant energy,” he offers. “The food scene here is special because it embraces diversity, creativity, and a commitment to sustainability. What I do find important is that all of these stay approachable.”

Coulisse © Pb

Other nice options on the “more upscale [side] with a great wine selection” are Bacalar, Corner Store, Rijsel, Calisto, and Europizza, notes van Elden.

Calisto Courtesy of Calisto

Where to Shop

The city is dense with vintage shops, flea markets, and plenty of record and design stores.

If you’re on the hunt for vinyl, van Elken says to start in the city center. “Rush Hour has the best selection of new releases,” he adds. “For cool and rare secondhand finds, I recommend Red Light Records. Killa Cutz has a large selection of secondhand club music, and Record Friend is fantastic for its impressive range of pop, rock, and jazz secondhand records.”

Red Light Records Courtesy Red Light Records

Vintage is also a focus, and the shops here tend to represent strong personal taste over a generalized Dutch look or sourcing. One standout is Salon Heleen Haufsman, which is a gorgeous ode to minimal fashion with Row pieces, Dries Van Noten silk coating, and founder Haufsman and partner Eva Lagos’s just-right line of essentials, Dyo.

Salon Heleen Haufsman @salonheleenhaufsman

Next door you’ll find Haufsman’s maximalist, unapologetically decadent aesthetic sister, Bydanie Vintage, helmed by the head of Amsterdam Fashion Week, stylist Danie Bles. Look for Monoki’s handcrafted embroidered caftans, fringed Chuffy knits, and plenty of loud, glamorous garments from the likes of Chanel and Valentino.

For a treasure trove of cool irreverent finds, Nho Girl is a must. You’ll need to DM the shop to make an appointment, but once there you’ll be greeted with coffee and a selection of leather moto pants, early Miu Miu, and, on my last visit, a perfectly worn-in red mini Balenciaga City Bag.

Van Elden adds that Immaterial is also great for secondhand pieces, and suggests Cowboys to Catwalks and Afura for ready-to-wear. Wandler likes Pauw (“for getting a day outfit”), The Bijenkorf (“our best department store"), and for more “niche” looks, Moise.

Immaterial Photo: Sophie Rijnaard, courtesy of Immaterial

Other fresh options include Harmony. “It’s a cool store in an old canal house with the first floor for fashion and a little restaurant on the ground floor,” says Van Wijngaarden. “Then you have X BANK across from the W Hotel,” she continues. The concept shop stocks only Dutch designers, making it worth a visit to get a real feel for the city’s fashion scene.

“Maha is really nice, too,” adds Van Wijngaarden. “It’s a bit like women’s streetwear.”

On the beauty front, do not miss Skins. They carry all the independent lines that are rarely in shops (think La Bouche Rouche, Westman Atelier, Rae Morris) and in Wandler’s words, “[have] the best perfumes and skincare.”

Skins Courtesy of Skins

For wine, Van Kranen recommends Chabrol Wines. “And when I’m looking for organic produce and vintage finds, Noordermarkt is the place to go,” he shares.

Where to Look at Art

Everyone knows the seminal Rijksmuseum, but Amsterdam’s art offerings extend beyond the Dutch masters.

Rijksmuseum Courtesy of Rijksmuseum

For van Kranen, this starts with street art (Spiegelkwartier in Dutch) and “[regular visits] to museums like the Stedelijk,” says the chef.

Wandler is partial to the Voorlinden Museum (about an hour’s drive outside of Amsterdam), and recommends Foam within the city.

Voorlinden Museum Courtesy of Voorlinden Museum

As for galleries, “GRIMM I really like,” shares Van Wijngaarden. “[And] I usually go to the Hem. That’s a super nice area with a lot of artists.”

GRIMM Courtesy Amsterdam Art

Where to Unwind

Amsterdam is a city where you can find old-school, classic spa culture mixed with the latest treatments, depending on taste.

Van Elden favors Sauna Deco, an Amsterdam icon built in 1890 decorated by the 1930s original interior designer of Paris’s Bon Marché.

Sauna Deco Courtesy of Sauna Deco

Wandler, meanwhile, recommends Renessence and Koan Float—two spaces tapping into ultra-current, tech-focused treatments. Think oxygen hydroxy therapy, NAD+ shots, and at Koan, a float session in a sensory deprivation tank filled with Epsom salt-heated water meant to mimic the Dead Sea.

Koan Courtesy of Koan

Where to Get Some Fresh Air

“The city is small, and the outdoor options within it are limited, but Amsterdam is surrounded by loads of green,” Van Elden explains. “We love going out by boat, swimming, and drinking wine all day.”

He recommends Amsterdamse Bos (“it’s the same place where Dekmantel Festival is held”) as well as Amsterdamse Waterleidingduinen “for a long walk in the dunes, surrounded by stunning nature and wildlife.”

Van Wijngaarden echos this suggestion to visit the dunes. She also loves Nieuwe Meer. “It’s something super beautiful,” she adds. “You can lay next to the lake and swim there.”

Wandler, who presented her recent collection at the eye-catching The Gem gallery space in one of Amsterdam’s many parks, notes that Vondel Park is great for walking; she also recommends Dignita Garden, which serves local, organic food.

Dignita Garden Amsterdam Magazine

Where to Have a Cocktail

You can get a bit of everything in this bar- and nightlife-packed city. Van Kranen likes Shu, a beautiful, caramel-lit cocktail bar specializing in highballs. Freddy’s, the warmly nostalgic bar at Hotel de L’Europe, serves Heineken-inspired martinis and “an unbeatable espresso martini,” says van Kranen. He also favors Hide in Plain Sight. “[It’s] perfect when I want a speakeasy vibe and soft tunes,” he adds.

Shu Courtesy of Shu

Wandler and Van Wijngaarden both love Bar Centraal. “They have very good wines,” says Van Wijngaarden.

“And in Noord, you have Mirror Mirror,” shares Van Wijngaarden. “That’s actually nice if you haven't been to Amsterdam. The DJ is playing LPs but he’s sitting down. It’s quite a cool vibe. Nice cocktails. That’s a nice area.”

Finally, Van Elden recommends trying an old brown bar “such as De Kat in de Wijngaert, De Kletskop, or Café Chris,” he says. “The city is full of brown bars, and I highly recommend visiting at least a few of them to try local drinks like a Kopstoot (head bump).”

De Kat in de Wijngaert Courtesy of De Kat in de Wijngaert

Where to Stay Up Late

Amsterdam is a festival city, but also a destination for electronic music more broadly.

“From Lowlands to Amsterdam Dance Event, [we are a] place for outdoor festivals,” says Wandler. Dekmantel, which turned 10 this year and recently released a box set of seven records commemorating local, legendary and upcoming artists who played throughout the years, is particularly special.

Lowlands Courtesy of Still Listening

“Unfortunately, the best club in town, De School, closed its doors at the beginning of this year—RIP De School,” says Van Elden. “However, there are still plenty of other options.”

There’s Garage Noord, for one. “It’s a great DIY venue in the North that consistently offers an interesting program,” he says. “Soon, I will be opening an audio bar with some friends on the Zeedijk called San Francisco. The bar has been around for over 60 years, and it’s one of the few places in the city center that can stay open till late. We’re currently renovating the space, making it soundproof, and installing custom-made speakers.”

Van Wijngaarden likes Noord in general. “There you have more experimental clubs,” she says. “For instance, you have Skatecafé. It’s like one big playground. And you have Kanaal 40, which is quite fun because they have a club downstairs and a restaurant upstairs.”

Skatecafé Courtesy of Skatecafé

If you’re searching for a calmer night, “our national ballet is really good!” Wandler exclaims. “That’s definitely on the list.”

When

There’s a debate among locals as to when the best time to visit Amsterdam is, since citizens have love for every season. “Late spring and summer (May-August) are ideal—the weather is usually pleasant, and festival season is in full swing,” says Elden. “There’s always something happening, from outdoor concerts to canal boat trips. Even in winter, though, Amsterdam has its charm, with cozy cafes and ice skating on the canals.”

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you want a less crowded experience, fall is the way to go, says van Kranen. Plus, “the air is crisp and the light in September and October gives Amsterdam a unique glow.”

Why

“It’s super convenient since it’s so small,” says Van Wijngaarden. “We’re already so busy with all the things to do for ourselves. There’s also a nice vibe—it’s very chill. Sometimes too chill for me!”

Amsterdam is also a uniquely beautiful city. “Each corner has its own story and history,” says van Elden. “It’s compact and cozy. It feels like a village in the best possible way.”