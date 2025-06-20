And Just Like That... Season Three, Episode Four Fashion Recap: Get Carrie Off the Prairie

Here we go again—another episode of And Just Like That... void of any substance. In “Apples to Apples,” we see more of Carrie The Stepmom, a role that does not come easily to her. While Aidan’s middle son, Homer, takes to Carrie very quickly, even willing to lend her some clothes, the youngest, Wyatt doesn’t seem to like anyone who’s not an NPC. Carrie does put in the effort, however, and she truly embraces the whole “Trad Wife” thing, even wearing some questionable prairie dresses. You know what they say, dress for the job you want. It’s all for naught, however, when a family blow-up makes Carrie realize the Shaws really do need their space.

And while Carrie’s off in the boonies, Miranda is house-sitting, and seemingly also wardrobe snooping. The lawyer is looking good this episode in some very vibrant looks. Unfortunately, her language is just as colorful, and an on-air slip-up threatens her barely burgeoning relationship with journalist Joy.

Finally, there’s Charlotte, whose storyline featuring a visiting father-in-law provides some of the most mind-numbing moments of the episode. Let’s just say, those scenes almost had me going bananas. But we’re not here to judge the content of episode four (OK, maybe we are), but the fashion. So keep scrolling for a breakdown of every ensemble and where to shop them.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Carrie awakens in Virginia and puts on the same Vivienne Westwood ensemble that has likely gotten the most screen time in the history of SATC/AJLT. It’s mostly just annoying because the look is almost exclusively vintage, AKA not easily shoppable...sorry.

HBO Max Meanwhile, at the York-Goldenblatt residence, the family is getting ready for the day and discussing Harry’s father, who is currently visiting. It’s not a very interesting scene, but we do learn about the family’s annoying neighbor in 10F and the fact that the Goldenblatts won’t eat a banana with even the slightest bruising.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Carrie makes her case to play Lisa Douglas in the Green Acres reboot as she settles into life among the chickens on Aidan’s homestead. The most shocking moment of this scene, however, is when Carrie says, “I’m going to need some clothes. Is there a Target around here?” Target? The woman who used to worship the sacred ground on which Barneys stood is asking about Target? She claims her “favorite bathing suit” is from the store, and I have to pause the episode to pick my jaw off the floor.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Now, for a woman who has likely never stepped foot in a Target in her entire life: Lisa Todd Wexley. The place would probably give her nightmares, though to be fair, she’s having them anyway, or rather stress dreams about her documentary. LTW can’t find a new editor, and it’s causing her to talk in her sleep, much to the chagrin of her husband, Herbert. But just when all seems lost, Mehcad Brooks steps in to fill the role of editor (and eye candy).

HBO Max While Carrie’s wardrobe has hit a low point, Miranda’s has never looked better. Perhaps she’s taking the opportunity to shop in Carrie’s closet while she house-sits.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Despite making a seemingly definitive statement about leaving her job last episode, Seema is back in the office, where Ryan Serhant wants to see her. The new head honcho wants Seema to stay on, but she isn’t interested, so it seems it’s finally time for her to go (after one more scene—they’re really drawing this one out).

HBO Max It’s hard to pick what storyline is the most inane this episode, but it might be the one that follows Herbert’s inability to sleep due to Lisa’s sleep-talking. Luckily, LTW is bringing some intrigue to the show in the form of her outfit: a blue satin set from Christopher John Rogers, belted with a green patent leather Burberry belt and accessorized with a Kate Spade bag.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Carrie makes many jokes about Daisy’s Dress Shop, but her purchases from the local Virginian boutique are pretty in line with other pieces she has worn over the course of the series. This dress, however, is on a whole other level, and it looks like she nabbed it from the Oklahoma! costume department. What’s more shocking than this choice, however, is the line, “Little House on the Carrie,” when “Little Carrie on the Prairie” was right there.

HBO Max Miranda, meanwhile, has been asked to appear on the BBC again by her crush, Joy. The two are cute together, and they even inadvertently match in their blue and white looks—Miranda in a cotton suit and Joy in a Khaite toile silk top and suspender pants. Too bad Miranda’s on-air mishap turns her into a meme and the laughing stock of Gen Z. Hey, at least she finally got Brady to call her.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Charlotte is unleashing her inner balabusta to cook for Harry’s grandfather, busting out the old brisket recipe and her best apron in order to remind everyone that she did take a trip to the mikvah all those years ago. But no one seems to care, they’re more interested in that damn banana (and I swear to god, if I hear the word banana one more time, I’m going to have a conniption). Just when I think this scene couldn’t get any more unbearable, Charlotte gets a call from Miranda, who, for some reason, is on the toilet...oy vey.

HBO Max Dinner is ready, and the table is full thanks to the addition of 10F. Lily has also invited her new boyfriend, Diego, who reveals to Pop Pop that he’s a ballet dancer, and a polysexual one at that. It’s news to the whole family that Diego has a boyfriend as well as his girlfriend, Lily. Pop Pop’s corny dad joke about the situation (“Does Polly want more brisket?”) is extremely accurate, but the Baby Boomer’s unfettered acceptance of a new-to-him sexuality is absolutely not.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Back in Virginia, Kathy and her boyfriend come over to celebrate Aidan’s son’s birthday. The tension is palpable from the beginning, emanating mostly from Carrie. Perhaps she feels awkward in her Daisies by Daisy (AKA vintage) dress while Kathy looks much more of this century in a colorful Etro top and wide-leg bell-bottoms. Carrie later learns Aidan doesn’t want Wyatt to take the Adderall she smuggled over from New York, and she chooses the worst time to bring it up to him: When he’s lighting his son’s birthday candles. It’s an uncomfortable moment, but barely registers compared to what’s to come.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max Miranda is dealing with a classic dating situation: I just want to see you, but your annoying friends are in town, so I have to entertain them as well. Miranda invites Joy and her gaggle of Brits over to Carrie’s apartment, but neither can get a word in edgewise as the gang sips on gin and reminisces on some BM (before Miranda) memories. Well, at least Miranda got the dress code memo with her geometric set from Marella, matching Colleen perfectly in an LK Bennett dress and Brandon Blackwood bag. Joy, meanwhile, stands out a bit in her Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini top, white pencil skirt, and white woven leather bag. But the contrasting outfits don’t stop the two women from locking lips before the episode’s end.