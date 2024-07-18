Despite seperating in 2016 and being declared “legally single” in 2019, the ongoing legal fallout involving Angelian Jolie and Brad Pitt continues to simmer. Jolie, for her part, has had enough. In a very public statement, Jolie’s legal team is asking Brad Pitt to “end the fighting” pertaining to the lawsuit concerning their winery, Château Miraval.

In a statement issued by Jolie’s lawyer Paul Murphy, the actress wants to move past the lawsuit Pitt filed in 2021. Murphy explained that Pitt “has control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business, but still he demands more, and is suing Angelina for $67 million plus punitive damages.”

He continued, “In doing so, Pitt placed squarely at issue why he tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse. Those actions are central to these proceedings. We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts.”

“While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong,” Murphy’s statement read.

An aerial view of Château Miraval located in Le Val, southeastern France. MICHEL GANGNE/AFP/Getty Images

Jolie and Pitt have been embroiled in a nasty custody battle since their separation in 2016 which has seen lawsuits over everything from supposed NDAs to the status of their once-shared French winery. The former couple signed a long-term lease on the 1,200 acre property in 2008 before purchasing it for an estimated $60 million four years later.

In 2021, Jolie decided to sell her shares of the winery for $67 million to the company Tenute del Mondo. A year later, Pitt filed a lawsuit against his former wife that alleged the actress’s sale of her winery stake went against a verbal agreement they made prior. According to the actor, their agreement outlined that he would buy Jolie’s stakes in the winery if she were to sell them.

Pitt sued Jolie for tortious interference with contractual relations, breach of implied-in-fact contract, breach of quasi-contract pleaded in the alternative, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and constructive trust. He also asked for damages and the sale to be reversed.

At the time, Jolie’s legal counsel responded to Pitt’s lawsuit by saying that she refused to let the actor buy her shares in the winery because she was unwilling to sign an NDA. Pitt’s team countered by asking for the disclosure of Jolie’s NDAs, calling them “highly relevant” to the actress’s “purported justifications for refusing to adhere to her contractual obligations to Pitt.”