There’s tabloid chatter that Angelia Jolie is dating the British rapper Akala eight years after her split from Brad Pitt. However, like many recent reports about Jolie’s dating life, there are conflicting takes about whether the pair, who reportedly met at a charity event, are actually an item or just close friends. So, what’s really going on between Angelina Jolie and Akala?

On October 21, gossip mill Daily Mail asserted that “Akala has been teaching Jolie a lot about Black British history as she looks for new source material for films.” While Jolie is making her big return to the silver screen with Maria, she also has her own production deal, so it isn’t far fetched to think she’d be scouting ideas for her next role or producing gig.

The insider continued, “They were introduced through a charitable venture they were both supporting, and Angelina has been interested in learning more about his activism and loves his sister’s music.” Akala’s sister, Ms. Dynamite, is also a rapper based in the UK. Reportedly, Akala has introduced Jolie to “some of his most trusted friends and family” and the pair are “seeing each other and hanging out regularly.”

However, a separate insider told the outlet that the couple are not together, claiming that Akala is dating his business partner, Chanelle Newman. The rapper has been spotted with the actress over the past weeks. He attended the Venice Film Festival with Jolie and the Maria New York premiere after party where he chatted with Jolie’s son, Pax.

Nancy Rivera

British tabloids also reported that the duo stayed overnight at a hotel together after attending the London Film Festival—however, take those claims with a grain of salt. In late August, another insider close to the couple firmly denied relationship rumors between Jolie and Akala in a statement released to People.

“[Jolie] and Akala are not dating,” the source said, explaining that they have been friends “for years.” “She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there.”

The insider continued, “They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes,” the source continued. “They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him.”

Given Jolie’s high-profile divorce and subsequent legal battles with her ex-husband, it’s likely she’d want to keep any romantic relationship out of the public eye. Meaning, we won’t be holding our breath for the actress to confirm or deny these rumors.