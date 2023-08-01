Angus Cloud passed away in Oakland, California at the age of 25, his family announced on Monday. Cloud rose to prominence for his portrayal of Fezco “Fez” O’Neill, the kind-hearted drug dealer, on the HBO series Euphoria.

The Oakland Fire Department, who responded to the emergency, stated that the cause of death remains unknown. Cloud recently lost his father, who his family buried in Ireland a week prior to his death.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Prior to Euphoria Cloud had never acted, but his portrayal of Fezco instantly made him a favorite amongst fans of the series. Cloud later appeared in North Hollywood and The Line and is set to posthumously star in Freaky Tales. The news of Cloud’s passing stunned the entertainment industry as fans, celebrities, and film stars began to share tributes to honor the late actor.

Cloud’s Euphoria co-stars paid tribute to their friend and colleague upon the news of his passing. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya, the series’ star, wrote on Instagram. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh.”

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, also paid her respects to her co-star. “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter,” she said. “This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same.”

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” HBO wrote in a statement. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson issued a statement obtained by Deadline, saying “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

“And that was his smile,” Colman Domingo, who appeared in the most recent season of the series, said on Instagram. “That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace.”

Javon Walton, who played Fezco’s younger brother Ashtray in the show, also paid his respects. “Rest easy brother,” he captioned a photo of the pair.

Storm Reid, who plays the younger sister to Zendaya’s character Rue, posted a video of Cloud in Euphoria to her Instagram story with the caption “The tears just won’t stop.”

@Stormreid

Alexa Demie posted a black frame with a broken heart emoji to her Instagram story.

@Alexademie

Music stars and other famous figures also shared tributes for the actor. “Good soul,” Drake, a producer on Euphoria, wrote on his Instagram story.

@Champagnepapi

Gigi Hadid, who starred alongside Cloud in a Ralph Lauren campaign, said she was “Immediately drawn to [Cloud’s] kind, gentle spirit.” She continued saying, “My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in piece.”

@Gigihadid

Actress Kerry Washington shared on Twitter, “You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power.”

Jordyn Woods also took to Instagram to honor the actor, who she called a “Rare soul.” She continued, “I have this art piece he made me on a water bottle and I’ll keep it forever. Instantly friends from meeting when we did this event together. You will be missed.”

@Jordynwoods

Musician Questlove wrote “Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him.”

“Wow Angus Cloud gone too soon. Rest in peace angel,” singer Chlöe Bailey said.

Actress Rachel Zegler reminded fans “there are reasons to stick around,” adding “oh, angus. we celebrate you.”