Angelina Jolie may still be on the film festival circuit promoting her French-language fashion drama Couture, but she’s already working on her next project. The actor was recently spotted in London filming comedy Anxious People, wearing an elegant silk cream wrap dress with a gold brooch and trading her signature long, dark tresses for an icy blonde bob. Here’s everything we know about Anxious People so far:

What is Anxious People about?

Anxious People is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Swedish author Fredrik Backman. It takes place over the course of one day (the one before Christmas Eve to be exact), when investment banker Zara (Jolie) “begrudgingly finds herself mingling with a group of strangers at an open house,” a logline reads. “When a reluctant bank robber, Grace [played by Aimee Lou Wood], inadvertently takes the group hostage, chaos and oversharing ensues, secrets are revealed, and literally nothing goes to plan.”

Who else is in the cast?

In addition to the zany and delightful pairing of Jolie and Wood, the rest of the Anxious People cast is rounded out by Jason Segel, Carol Kane, Stephanie Allynne, Joanna Scanlan, Lennie James, and Jessica Gunning. Their roles haven’t been revealed, but in the novel, the motley ensemble of characters includes a real estate investor and his wife, a young couple about to start a family, an actor, and an elderly woman undeterred by being held hostage.

Anxious People will be directed by Monster’s Ball filmmaker Marc Forster and with a screenplay by Oscar-nominated writer David Magee.

When is the release date?

There’s no release date for Anxious People yet; stay tuned for updates.