After acclaimed turns in Emma and The Queen’s Gambit in 2020, we’re used to seeing Anya Taylor-Joy set somewhere in the past. Here Are The Young Men, the actress’s next film to find release, doesn’t necessarily change that, but at least it takes place in this millennium—2003 to be exact. In fact, aside from Euphoria’s Gen-Z particularities, the productions both boil down to young, lost kids doing drugs, hooking up, having fun, and occasionally winding up in some atrocity. In the case of this film, it all also happens in Ireland.

Adapted from Rob Doyle’s novel of the same name, Young Men follows a trio of teens on the precipice of adulthood played by Finn Cole, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, as they prepare for a summer of sex, drugs, and Joy Division music (aside from Euphoria, Trainspotting may be one of the more suitable reference points). Taylor-Joy plays the knowing cool girl who enters the fray and sets off a shift in the group’s dynamic. “Has anyone ever told you, you have an extremely punchable face?” she quips at one of the boys from behind bright, red sunglasses. Of course, the fun is all disappointed when a mysterious tragedy occurs. The trailer quickly shifts from a good time at the raves to something a bit more sinister.

The film represents something of a minor development in Taylor-Joy’s burgeoning career. It was filmed all the way back in 2018, and was originally scheduled for release last year. It will finally hit digital rental outlets on April 30.

Indeed, the actress is very busy otherwise: she’s set to appear in Edgar Wright’s upcoming Last Night in Soho and Robert Eggers’s The Northman (in which she’ll co-star alongside both Nicole Kidman and Björk) and currently, she’s also filming David O. Russell’s next film. So, if this isn’t quite the Anya Taylor-Joy role for you, don’t worry. There’s a lot more Anya Taylor-Joy to come.