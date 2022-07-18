Just call her Anya Taylor-Joy-McRae. The Queen’s Gambit actress is reportedly a married lady after quietly tying the knot with her boyfriend, Malcolm McRae. Page Six is reporting the pair exchanged “I dos” in an intimate courthouse wedding, though details about the nuptials are limited.

Taylor-Joy is currently in Australia filming, Furiosa, the prequel to the 2015 film, Mad Max: Fury Road. The actress reportedly flew to the US in order to wed McRae before quickly returning to Australia to get back to work. Apparently, they are planning to have a big celebration once filming wraps.

McRae and Taylor-Joy initially sparked engagement rumors in June when the actress was spotted wearing an engagement ring. Taylor-Joy has always been pretty private about her dating life, but it is thought she started dating musician McRae a little over a year ago after he moved to Los Angeles for his then-girlfriend. Of course, that relationship didn’t work out and McRae moved on with Taylor-Joy. The pair made their debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March of this year, with McRae also joining Taylor-Joy on the red carpet for the premiere of The Northman in April.

Taylor-Joy and McRae at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy recently opened up about her relationship with McRae, saying the two are “basically 80 years old and seven at the same time,” which “works really well” for them. “I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading,” she said.