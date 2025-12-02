Lenny Bruce once said that Miami Beach is where neon goes to die. During the first week of December in the city, neon ever so deliberately splattered on a canvas could go for anywhere between $200,000 to $300,000, depending on market forces and the global economic forecast. Yes, Art Basel Miami has arrived once again. Now in its 23rd year, North America’s biggest art fair and the bacchanal that surrounds it retain its inimitable mix of warm weather, free champagne, fashion parties, and hundreds of the world’s leading galleries. Of course, with so much on the calendar (and, infamously, so much traffic on the causeways), it can be overwhelming to decide what to do. Here, a curated rundown of all the major moments not to miss.

The Art Fairs

Art Basel Miami Beach

The Miami Beach Convention Center; visiting information, here.

There are murmurs of some major works that will be on display this year, but many galleries prefer to keep that a secret until the doors officially open. Regardless, you’re just as likely to find the work that really speaks to you in some quiet corner of a gallery from a city you’ve never even heard of. Exploring the vast art jungle and discovering new treasures around every corner is all part of the experience. Still, here are some highlights:

At Jeffery Deitch’s booth, you’ll find “The Great American Nude”—a title that pretty much says it all. Artists from Judy Chicago to Nadia Lee Cohen will be displaying their takes on the naked form (Isabelle Brourman’s nude portrait of the embattled political reporter-turned-Vanity Fair editor, Olivia Nuzzi, is already the talk of the media world). Also, fun fact: Haulover Beach, the East Coast’s largest nude beach, is about 35 minutes north of the convention center, should you feel so inspired.

Lévy Gorvy Dayan will present Andy Warhol's Muhammad Ali (1977). It can be yours for about $18 million, but if you don’t quite have that, you can at least appreciate the fact that the Miami Beach Convention Center is the same venue where a 22-year-old Ali (then called Cassius Clay) defeated Sonny Liston in 1964 to claim the heavyweight crown.”

Barry Campbell’s gallery will be an homage to the female titans of Abstract Impressionism, including Elaine de Kooning, Lynne Drexler, and Helen Frankenthaler.

El Apartamento will become the first gallery ever founded in Cuba to show at the fair. It will present the work of several Cuban artists tackling identity and otherness.

Zero 10 will be the fair’s first section dedicated specifically to digital art. Do not expect monkey NFTs, however. Beeple, James Turrell, Lu Yang, and Tyler Hobbs will be participating.

The Best of the Rest

Design Miami

191 NE 40th Street, Miami; Visiting information, here.

The musician Robbie Williams will be making his debut as a furniture designer with the unveiling of the “Introvert Chair” made in collaboration with Moooi. Meanwhile, Fiore di Cactus, a special re-edition of Gufram's spirited 1972 CACTUS®, was created for this year’s event by Francesco Vezzoli and commissioned by Dasha Zhukova Niarchos’s residential lifestyle brand RAY.

NADA

1400 North Miami Avenue, Miami; Visiting Information, here.

Set inside Ice Palace Studios, the fair organized by the boundary-setting New Art Dealers Alliance will bring together 140 exhibitors including almost 50 newcomers, including Post Times, New York, and Paris’s Brigitte Mulholland.

Untitled

Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach; Visiting Information, here.

The artist Petra Cortwright curated this year’s edition, which will feature 30 galleries, each showcasing a single artist. “My focus was on digital influences as well as outsider art,” Cortwright told the New York Times. That includes an installation of hippopotamus dung molded into bricks that resemble confiscated cocaine, and a massive sculpture of an Olmec head crushing a Tesla.

Gallery and Museum Shows

Craig Robins Collection presents “Walking on Air”

3841 NE 2nd Ave, Miami; Visiting information, here.

This year’s rehang at the Craig Robins Collection centers on postminimalist pioneer Richard Tuttle, with works from across his career shown alongside pieces by David Hammons, John Baldessari, and Marcel Duchamp.

Nina Johnson presents “Acid Bath House”

6315 NW 2nd Ave, Miami; Visiting information, here.

Miami’s own Nina Johnson Gallery makes its debut at the main ABMB fair this year, but its Little Haiti outpost is staging a very different kind of moment with Acid Bath House, curated by writer-critic Jarrett Earnest. The exhibition offers a kaleidoscopic dive into “queer erotic psychedelia,” featuring works from Genesis Breyer P‑Orridge, Juliana Huxtable, Anna Betbeze, and Nicole Wittenberg. Hair maven Sean Bennett, whose club-kid-ready looks you typically see atop the heads of Susanne Bartsch and Julio Torres, contributed a sculpture to the show.

Where To Shop

Tom Ford Eyewear Pop Up

The Miami Beach EDITION Hotel, December 4 through 6

Haider Ackermann’s take on Tom Ford combines artfulness with unabashed sex appeal. In other words, the perfect wardrobe for Miami Art Week. The house takes over the Miami Beach EDITION with an eyewear pop-up that resembles a gallery. Glasses from the label’s Private Collection will be sold for the first time in the United States.

Jimmy Choo x Crosby Studios

The Design District, December 2 through 7

Jimmy Choo is collaborating with Harry Nuriev’s Crosby Studios for a special installation. A larger-than-life silver edition of their IXIA drop heel pump will appear to be breaking through the boutique’s window.

Marc Jacobs JOY

JOY, Jacobs’s season-long collaborative initiative, will reach its apex with an immersive space inside the main Art Basel Miami Beach fair. Limited-edition collabs with Barbie, Moleskine, and Converse will be available.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Burberry x Sarah Morris

Burberry’s Design District storefront has gotten a special makeover for this year’s Miami Art Week, as the artist Sarah Morris created a massive version of her piece ‘Department of Water and Power,’ to grace its facade. Stop by for some holiday shopping—perhaps an umbrella or trench coat for Florida’s inevitable late afternoon rainstorms.

Sarah Morris, 'Department of Water and Power’ (2025), installed on the facade of Burberry, Miami. Artwork © the artist. Courtesy of Burberry

Experiences and Activations

Marco Bambrillia

Marco Brambilla: After Utopian

The Wolfsonian Museum; visiting information here.

Italian video artist Marco Brambilla will take over the Wolfsonian with After Utopian. Using 135 years of historic data, Brambilla attempts to merge every World Fair from Paris 1889 to Osaka 2025 into one monumental digital landscape. The exhibition is the latest immersive experience made with support from Golden Goose.

Cartier’s Panthére Into the Wild Exhibit

3 NE 41st Street Miami; more information here.

How did a French jeweler become so synonymous with big cats that live in Africa and the Americas? This exhibit explores the inspiration behind the famous Panthére watch. It also marks the opening of Cartier’s new flagship location nearby in the Miami Design District (147 NE 39th St). Catch it while it’s on view December 5-7.

Tribeca Film Festival at Art Basel Miami Beach

Friday through Saturday, December 5 through 6; tickets here.

The Tribeca Film Festival heads South to the sixth borough for two nights of live programming at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Monsieur Periné will headline night one, while Hermanos Gutiérrez will handle Saturday night.

Sukeban

Wednesday, December 3; tickets and information here.

Everyone’s favorite artsy Japanese female pro-wrestling league returns to Miami this year. Atomic Banshee will defend her world championship against Ichigo Sayaka.