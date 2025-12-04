At the Miami Beach convention center, this year’s Art Basel offered a preponderance of Keith Haring works, several of Richard Prince’s Monochromatic Jokes paintings, and at least two robotic dogs affixed with replicas of Elon Musk’s head. At the party circuit that surrounds the fair, there were, as always, packs of starlets and socialites in their Miami-chic best, arty photo backdrops, and lots and lots of free-flowing champagne. Naturally, every year of Art Basel Miami Beach brings its own unique party moments that you can’t put a red dot on. Capital One brought in Diana Ross to run through an album’s worth of her greatest hits for a performance within Alex Prager’s Los Angeles-inspired installation; Marc Jacobs toasted a season of “Joy”; and Tag Heuer celebrated a new watch. Here, all of the best party pictures from ABMB 2025.

Alex Prager’s Mirage Factory With Capital One x The Cultivist Bre Johnson/BFA.com Alex Prager’s Mirage Factory installation is a surrealist reinterpretation of Los Angeles, done in miniature. Diana Ross, meanwhile, is larger than life. Capital One and The Cultivist brought both together on Wednesday night. In between California cuisine-inspired courses provided by chef Dave Beran, Ross ran through her hits including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” and “The Boss.”

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Shay Mitchell’s architectural dress fit right into the Hollywood theme.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Artist Alex Prager poses in front of a faux swimming pool with Es Devlin.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Diana Ross’s son, Evan Ross, briefly joined his mother on stage—but could be seen having chats with guests over martinis before the show.

Marc Jacobs ‘JOY’ Party Madison McGaw/BFA.com Marc Jacob’s seasonal “JOY” collaborative series hit its apex in Miami. The brand has set up shop inside the convention center, and celebrated on Tuesday night across the street at the Botanical Garden. Blu DeTiger provided the music.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com Pearl actress Larsen Thompson poses in front of Jacobs’ limited-edition Daisy Murakami collection.

TAG Heuer Dinner Madison Voelkel/BFA.com TAG Heuer ambassador Alexandra Daddario celebrated the brand’s new collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara on December 3. Guests dined at Wynwood’s new Japanese-Caribbean fusion restaurant Shiso.