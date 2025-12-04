One of the best places a person can find themselves on an evening out during Art Basel Miami Beach, when there's 70,000 additional people in an already crowded city, is neither a restaurant nor a club. It’s a private home. On December 1, guests of W Magazine and Ferragamo’s ICA Miami Artist Dinner found themselves at the lovely waterfront house of ICA trustees Maky and Kris Hinson. The night was co-hosted by W’s Editor in Chief Sara Moonves, Artistic Director of ICA Miami Alex Gartenfeld, Ferragamo Creative Director Maximilian Davis, and the Hinsons. Luckily, just as the opening voiceover in Miami Blues said, the temperature was in the 80s and humid.

The dinner celebrated five artists—Richard Hunt, Joyce Pensato, Andreas Shulze, Masomi Yasunaga, and Igshaan Adams—who have exhibitions up at the museum. Guests, including models Amber Valletta and Erin Wasson, got an early look at W’s Art Issue while sitting at rose-covered tables by the pool. Artists (Adams, Yasunaga, Jack Pierson) chatted with their dealers (White Cube Global Director Jessie Washburn-Harris), their gallerists (Friedrich Petzel, Rodney Nonaka Hill), and their collectors. Everyone left with Augustinus Bader party favors, including a masterpiece everyone can appreciate: the brand’s Rich Cream.

The following night, the party moved to the ICA Miami for an exclusive viewing of the five exhibitions. Guests eased into a long week of partying by drinking Seedlip non-alcoholic spirits. The ground floor is split between Schulze’s biomorphic paintings and Yasunaga’s earthen ceramics. On the second floor are Hunt’s graceful metallic sculptures (in the first survey of his work since he died in 2023), while the third has Pensato’s explosive paintings of cartoon characters. Adams’ densely layered tapestries span the museum’s stairwell.

Amber Valletta Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

Maximilian Davis Maximilian Davis. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for W Magazine

Quen Blackwell Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

Igshaan Adams Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for W Magazine

A guest and Masaomi Yasunaga Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for W Magazine

Alex Gartenfeld and Andreas Schulze Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

Sara Moonves and Alex Gartenfeld Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

Maky Hinson and a guest Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

Justine Skye Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for W Magazine

Ki-Mani Ward and Tyriq Withers Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

Erin Wasson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for W Magazine