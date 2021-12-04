Two words: “the banana.” Maurizio Cattelan’s act of simply duct-taping a banana to the wall and titling it Comedian as his contribution to the fair’s 2019 edition—and successfully selling three “editions” for $120,000 and up—lives on in infamy. This year, the Italian provocateur went with something a bit more labor-intensive. The flocks of pigeons that first popped up in a 1997 Venice Biennale installation titled Touristi have migrated to Miami, setting up shop to get you thinking about the way art is displayed. At least, that’s what Cattelan hopes you get from Ghosts. “The pigeons are ‘observing’ from above the movements of the visitors below, suggesting a different confine between inside and outside, what is seen and who is seeing,” he told the Art Newspaper. “We live in a society where we are under constant surveillance, like being in The Truman Show; up to the very end you don’t know if you're the subject or object of what’s going on.”