The Art World in 2024 By the Numbers

Introducing W’s newest column, “By the Numbers,” in which we look at a given field—from art and fashion to music and movies—through the metrics that are defining it. Bringing together both the essential and the eccentric, we’re telling a sui generis story of an industry. For W’s annual art issue, we’re looking back at a year marked by lagging sales, outrageous purchases, and the rise of A.I.

Peter PARKS/AFP 42% of art sales by value last year were in the U.S. 19% were in China, 17% were in the U.K., 7% were in France. 88% of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) buy art through dealers. 67% buy through auctions, 41% through fairs, and 11% through advisers. Source: Art Basel and UBS

Stefano Rellandini/AFP $150,780 was the average amount an actively buying HNWIs spent on fine art in the first half of 2024. $51,520 was on luxury sneakers. $66,255 was on luxury handbags. Source: Art Basel and UBS

26% was the decrease in sales at Christie’s, Sotheby’s, Phillips, and Bonhams from the first half of 2023 to the first half of 2024. 32% of lots at the May marquee auctions sold for less than their low estimates. Source: Art Basel and UBS; Bank of America

Timothy A. Clary/AFP $50 million was the high estimate at Sotheby’s for Francis Bacon’s 1966 painting Portrait of George Dyer Crouching, the “star” of its May evening auction. $27.7 million was the selling price. Source: ARTnews; Sotheby’s

40% of HNWIs say they purchase art for pleasure, 24% as investments, and 1% for philanthropic reasons. 72% of HNWIs bought art online without first seeing it in person. 43% bought art on Instagram without seeing it in person. Source: Art Basel and UBS

Charly Triballeau/AFP $44.6 million is the amount financier Ken Griffin spent on a stegosaurus skeleton this year. $38.6 million more than it was expected to sell for. Source: The Wall Street Journal

48% of gallerists say ultracontemporary artists are their most important cohort. $7.68 million is the total value of sales of Lynette Yiadom-Boakye’s art in the first half of 2024, making her the best-selling ultracontemporary artist during that period. Source: Artsy; Artnet

Matt Cardy/Getty Images 125 miniature moon sculptures made by Jeff Koons were sent to outer space as the first “authorized” artwork to be placed on the moon. Source: The New York Times

Getty Images 75% of U.S. adults have a positive opinion of Leonardo da Vinci, the most popular artist in America. 51% of have a positive opinion of Andy Warhol. 28% have a positive opinion of Mark Rothko. Source: YouGov

Just Stop Oil/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images 2 Vincent van Gogh sunflower paintings at the National Gallery, London, had soup thrown at them by Just Stop Oil protesters this year, prompting the museum to ban liquids. Source: The Guardian

19% of American adults have been to an art show in the past three months. Source: YouGov

Photo by Martin 95% of NFTs are considered “dead.” 44.5% is the average loss in value on NFT investments. Source: ARTnews

Photo by Andrea Izzotti 70% of U.S. adults think artists should be compensated when AI uses their work to produce images. 76% of adults think AI-generated content shouldn’t be considered art. Source: Statista; KOAA