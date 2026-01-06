A$AP Rocky Takes Hollywood on His Own Terms

“I don't want to get typecast, and I don't want to do shit that's corny,” A$AP Rocky says. But no one could accuse the rapper, actor, fashion designer, and father of three (with his superstar partner, Rihanna) of ever doing anything even remotely uncool. In 2025, the Harlem native brought his swagger to Hollywood, taking on roles in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest and the Mary Bronstein–directed, Josh Safdie–produced If I Had Legs I'd Kick You. In the former—a modern take on Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film High and Low—Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, plays an aspiring rapper who attempts to kidnap the son of a powerful music mogul (Denzel Washington). For the psychological dramedy If I Had Legs, Rocky portrays an unlikely friend and calming foil to an anxiety-ridden mother on the verge of a breakdown, played by Rose Byrne. But these characters are just the beginning of his cinematic career, as Rocky tells W’s editor at large, Lynn Hirschberg, with a flash of his signature high-watt smile: “I'm interested in doing more of the right movies.”

You star opposite Denzel Washington in Highest 2 Lowest. People have said that you two look alike.

I think so too! That’s my illegitimate father.

You two rap together in the film. Was Denzel nervous?

No, not at all. He actually wrote my part and his part. Denzel Washington is quite the MC. I call him the Word Philosopher. Spike Lee, our director, gave me advice throughout the film. Jeffrey Wright, my costar, gave me advice. And Denzel gave me advice. It was a crazy dynamic trio, this trifecta of old genius. They blessed me with a lot of jewels.

A$AP Rocky wears a Chanel shirt and pants; Ray-Ban x A$AP Rocky sunglasses.

And in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, you are the voice of reason.

I’m the cool janitor. Josh Safdie reached out and told me there was a role in the film, and he wanted me to be in it.

Were you always stylish?

Even as a kid, I was always stylish. Starting around age 4 or 5, I always put myself together. My best look at 4 years old was a gold Gucci link chain that was a hand-me-down from my dad, and a pink Guess jeans outfit with a white T-shirt. I wish I still had it today.

On set on this shoot, you wanted to wear a furry creature costume.

It’s a character a friend and I made up named Charlie. He has a broken nose because he’s down on his luck and was jumped and beaten up by competing mascots on Hollywood Boulevard.

A$AP Rocky wears a costume with special thanks to Cherry World.

Growing up, who did you have a crush on?

Mary-Kate and Ashley [Olsen] in Full House. I had some cool crushes: I always had a crush on Aaliyah. And Serena Williams was a big crush of mine.

Do you get starstruck?

All the time. I got starstruck working with Denzel. And even though I know these guys, I get starstruck anytime I encounter André 3000 or Jay-Z. I admire and respect them so much that I still fan out.

Do you find that you’re more emotional since you’ve had children?

I am way more emotional. Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella. I’ve got a lot of love to give to the world.

What’s going to happen when somebody tries to date your daughter?

I’m going to pray for them.

Are you more like a dog or a cat?

I’m a cat-dog. I think I’m a cat and a dog intertwined. Because I’m smooth like a cat, and I was always the illest member of the kitty club, if you catch my drift, darling. And I’m loyal like a dog, especially to my companion. So I think I’m a cat-dog.

You’re a fashion icon. Do you have any fashion regrets?

All the time! I might see a picture resurface or emerge from the depths of hell, and I’m like, Why the fuck did I wear that outfit? You look fucking ridiculous, Rocky!

What sign are you?

I’m a lovely Libra—the scales. I try to find balance in everything. I’m all for it, baby.

Grooming by Tasha Reiko Brown for Chanel at the Wall Group. Braider: Jackilyn Martinez.

Style Director: Allia Alliata di Montereale. Codirector: Frank Lebon. Director of photography: André Chemetoff. Hair by Jawara for L’Oréal Professional at Art Partner; makeup by Lauren Parsons for Sisley Paris at Art Partner; manicure by Jolene Brodeur for Dazzle Dry at the Wall Group. Set design by David White at Streeters.