At around 3 o’clock in the morning on Tuesday, May 6, A$AP Rocky descended upon the Manhattan bar Jean’s to check out the second half of his Met Gala after-party. As the co-chair of fashion’s biggest night celebrating the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition, the rapper and AWGE designer had plenty to celebrate, not least of which included the news that he and his partner Rihanna are expecting their third child. Joining him at the soirée were Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega, Spike Lee, Keke Palmer, Pink Pantheress, Natasha Lyonne, Tracee Ellis Ross, Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and Baz Luhrmann.

An upstairs speakeasy space was built to resemble a tailor shop—fitting, given the Met Gala’s dress code, ‘Tailored for You.’ But despite all the dress forms wearing blazers and the glass cases filled with ribbons, trims, and finishings, the eye inevitably gravitated toward the stacks of colorful pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses all over the room; Rocky was recently named the creative director for the brand, which cohosted the event with the “Highjack” musician. A live band played jazz standards by John Coltrane and Freddie Hubbard (Rocky is a noted jazz fan, and told W last year that he frequents small jazz bars and clubs around the city) while VVIP guests were rushed into a cordoned-off area covered by a thick curtain.

A$AP Rocky and Megan Thee Stallion Photograph by Myles Loftin

Shaboozey Photograph by Myles Loftin

Downstairs, it was a whole different scene: low, red lighting; a packed dance floor; Casamigos tequila spilling over guests’ glasses as waiters rushed behind them with mops. Designated staff sat at tables rolling joints or blunts in tobacco leaves, handing them out for free to the gleeful crowd (dealer’s choice!). Trays of cheeseburgers and fries were passed around to cure the munchies. As he walked into the dense crowd, Daniel Kaluuya rapped along to the A$AP Rocky song blasting overhead. Together with his crew, Rocky took something of a victory lap through his crush of guests.

A$AP Rocky Photograph by Myles Loftin

But where was the woman of the hour, Rih? The star famously arrives on her own time and as of 3:20 A.M. she was still missing in action. Many of the evening’s attendees either gave up and went home or were heading to their next Met afters. But around 4 A.M., the Bad Gal herself showed up to the AWGE Tailoring space, glowing in an all-black ensemble despite the late hour. She posed for the cameras in front of framed photographs of iconic Black dandies of all stripes: Jean-Michel Basquiat, Louis Armstrong—and of course, A$AP Rocky, too. Here, a look inside.

Rihanna Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Tracee Ellis Ross and Natasha Lyonne Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Keke Palmer Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Spike Lee Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com